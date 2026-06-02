Soludo Urges Igbo to Back Tinubu's 2027 Re-Election for Strategic Gains

Governor Soludo calls on Ndi Igbo to use their votes to ensure President Tinubu's second term, highlighting bargaining power in democracy and the need for rational political engagement ahead of 2027 elections.

As the 2027 general elections approach, Anambra State Governor Professor Chukwuma Soludo has advised the Igbo community to strategically use their votes to secure President Bola Tinubu 's re-election.

He emphasized that the Igbo vote is pivotal and that supporting Tinubu serves their collective interest. Soludo noted that despite lacking Igbo support in the previous election, Tinubu won, but now the Igbo have an opportunity to influence the outcome.

Speaking on June 1, 2026, at the Anambra State Light House auditorium in Awka during a courtesy visit by the Women's Wing of the City Boy Movement, led by his daughter Adaora Ifeatu Soludo, the governor urged rational over emotional politics. He stressed that votes are bargaining power in a democracy and called for massive voter registration across wards and local government areas to ensure the current administration's success in 2027.

While acknowledging Anambra's status as an APGA stronghold, Soludo highlighted that progressives are uniting for the Igbo cause. Adaora Soludo, the State Convener of the Anambra Chapter, thanked the governor and praised state initiatives like the '1 Youth, 2 Skills' empowerment program. She detailed the movement's mission to mobilize and empower women, with structures in all 21 LGAs, targeting market women, traders, religious groups, students, and community organizations.

Their activities include stakeholder engagement, grassroots mobilization, and community development projects aimed at promoting President Tinubu's agenda. She appealed for gubernatorial support to expand their efforts for state and national progress. Attendees included Secretary to the State Governor Mrs. Chiamaka Nnake, Deputy State Manager/Mayor of Idemili South LGA Mrs. Amaka Obi, and other movement members





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