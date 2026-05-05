Soludo Submits Commissioner Nominees to Anambra Assembly

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has presented the first list of commissioner nominees to the Anambra State House of Assembly for confirmation, comprising 18 individuals for various portfolios.

The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has taken a significant step towards forming a new state executive council by formally presenting the initial list of commissioner nominees to the Anambra State House of Assembly.

This submission, made during the Assembly’s plenary session on Tuesday, marks the beginning of the confirmation process for individuals who will be entrusted with leading key sectors of the state government. The Speaker of the House, Somtochukwu Udeze, officially received the list and immediately directed its referral to the Committee on Screening and Election Matters.

This committee will be responsible for a thorough review of each nominee’s qualifications, experience, and suitability for the proposed roles, ensuring adherence to established legislative protocols. The process will involve detailed scrutiny of the nominees’ backgrounds, potentially including interviews and verification of credentials, before a final recommendation is made to the full House for confirmation.

This initial batch consists of eighteen individuals, each designated for a specific portfolio within the state government, representing a diverse range of expertise and experience intended to address the multifaceted challenges and opportunities facing Anambra State. The Governor’s selection reflects a commitment to assembling a capable and dedicated team to implement his administration’s agenda and drive sustainable development across the state.

The swift referral to the screening committee underscores the Assembly’s commitment to efficient governance and timely formation of the executive council, allowing the government to promptly address pressing issues and deliver on its promises to the citizens of Anambra State. The composition of the nominees suggests a strategic focus on key areas such as agriculture, economic planning, health, education, and infrastructure, indicating the Governor’s priorities for the next phase of his administration.

The inclusion of experienced individuals alongside new faces demonstrates a balance between continuity and fresh perspectives, aiming to leverage existing expertise while also bringing in innovative ideas and approaches. The list of nominees reveals a broad spectrum of professional backgrounds and areas of specialization. Ben Odoemena has been proposed to head the Agriculture sector, a crucial area for Anambra State given its agrarian roots and potential for economic growth.

Chukwukadibia Okoye is slated to oversee Budget and Economic Planning, responsible for formulating and implementing policies to drive economic development and ensure fiscal responsibility. Udoji Amedu is nominated for the Culture, Entertainment and Tourism portfolio, recognizing the importance of these sectors in promoting the state’s identity and attracting investment. Ekene Ogugua is proposed to lead the Education sector, a cornerstone of societal development and a key priority for the Soludo administration.

Clem Aguiyi is nominated for Environment, reflecting the growing emphasis on sustainable practices and environmental protection. Izuchukwu Okafor is designated for Finance, responsible for managing the state’s financial resources and ensuring sound economic management. Afam Obidike is proposed to continue his role in the Health sector, building on his previous experience and contributions. Law Mefor is also retained, nominated for Information and Value Reorientation, tasked with shaping public perception and promoting positive values.

Tobechukwu Nweke is nominated for the critical role of Justice/Attorney-General, responsible for upholding the rule of law and ensuring access to justice. Offornze Amucheazi is proposed to lead Lands, managing land resources and ensuring equitable distribution. Vin Ezeaka is nominated for Local Government and Community Affairs, fostering collaboration between the state government and local communities. Prof. Charles Ofoegbu is designated for Petroleum and Mineral Resources, exploring opportunities in the energy sector.

Chijioke Ojukwu is nominated for Physical Planning and Urban Development, shaping the state’s urban landscape and ensuring sustainable development. Casmir Agummadu is proposed to head Power, addressing the state’s energy needs and promoting access to electricity. Okey Ezeobi is nominated for Works and Infrastructure, overseeing the development and maintenance of the state’s infrastructure. Eddy Ibuzo is designated for Transport, improving transportation networks and facilitating mobility.

Esther Onyekesi is nominated for Women Affairs and Social Development, advocating for the rights and welfare of women and vulnerable groups. Patrick Agha is also retained, nominated for Youth Development and Sports, empowering young people and promoting sports development. The retention of Afam Obidike, Law Mefor, and Patrick Agha from the Governor’s previous term signifies a recognition of their past performance and continued value to the administration.

Their reappointment demonstrates a commitment to continuity and stability, allowing them to build on their previous achievements and further contribute to the state’s development. This decision also reflects the Governor’s confidence in their abilities and their alignment with his vision for Anambra State. The Speaker’s directive to the Committee on Screening and Election Matters to commence the screening process without delay underscores the urgency of forming a functional executive council.

The committee is expected to conduct a rigorous and impartial assessment of each nominee, ensuring that they meet the required standards of integrity, competence, and experience. The screening process will likely involve a review of their academic qualifications, professional experience, and financial records, as well as interviews to assess their understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing their respective portfolios.

The committee’s report, including its recommendations for confirmation, will be presented to the full House for debate and a final vote. The timely completion of this process is crucial for the smooth functioning of the state government and the effective implementation of its policies and programs. The Anambra State House of Assembly plays a vital role in ensuring good governance and accountability, and its thorough screening of the commissioner nominees is a testament to its commitment to these principles.

The successful formation of a capable and dedicated executive council will be a significant step towards realizing the Governor’s vision for a prosperous and sustainable Anambra State. The focus on diverse sectors and the blend of experienced and new leadership suggest a comprehensive approach to addressing the state’s needs and aspirations





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