Soludo Shows Support for Tinubu, Urges Progressive Unity in Ebonyi Rally

Anambra Governor Chukwuma Soludo endorsed President Bola Tinubu during a solidarity rally in Ebonyi State, calling for stronger cooperation among progressive forces and a shift in political strategy for Ndigbo.

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo , participated in a significant political rally in Ebonyi State, where he voiced his support for President Bola Tinubu and advocated for enhanced collaboration among progressive political factions.

The event, held in Abakaliki, was described by Soludo as a "solidarity visit" in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime. Standing alongside Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru, whom he referred to as "my own brother," Soludo underscored the importance of cooperative governance and national unity.

He specifically endorsed President Tinubu, the President and Commander-in-Chief of Nigeria, and noted that his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, would soon formalize its stance to bolster a wider progressive coalition. Addressing the Igbo community, Soludo called for a strategic shift away from grievance-centered politics toward pragmatic alliances focused on progress and prosperity. He urged Ndigbo to unite and avoid squandering their votes, promoting an "alliance for progress" instead of an "alliance of protest.

" The rally concluded with reaffirmed commitments to back the President's developmental agenda and to foster political cooperation across party lines





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Soludo Tinubu Ebonyi APGA Progressive Coalition Ndigbo Political Unity

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