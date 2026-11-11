Solomon Dalung Condemns ADC Caretaker Appointments Signed by Rauf Aregbesola

Solomon Dalung warns that ADC caretaker committee appointments for all 36 states could weaken the party's Supreme Court appeal and threaten its 2027 election plans.

Solomon Dalung, a barrister who previously served as a federal minister for youth and sports development, has publicly challenged the African Democratic Congress over caretaker committee appointments that its national secretary, Rauf Aregbesola, is linked to. The appointments cover all 36 states. Dalung delivered his criticism in a recorded video shared online, arguing that the move could damage the ADC's appeal that is still before the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

According to Dalung, appointment letters bearing the signature of Rauf Aregbesola began circulating on social media, naming people selected to oversee ADC affairs at state level. He noted that these letters went out despite an unresolved legal dispute over which party structures are legitimate.

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Why Dalung Says the Appointments Clash With Court Rulings

Dalung stated that some of the individuals named in the letters had earlier been removed from their posts by the Court of Appeal. The ADC has taken that decision to the Supreme Court, and Dalung argued that bringing those same individuals back while the appeal is still pending means acting ahead of the apex court's final word.

He characterised the step as a failure to respect due judicial process. Dalung warned that it could be interpreted as an attempt to shape the outcome of the case before the justices rule, and that such conduct could erode public confidence in the courts.

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Dalung Urges a Halt to the Wednesday Inauguration

Dalung called on the ADC to suspend the planned inauguration of the caretaker committees, which is scheduled for Wednesday, until the Supreme Court delivers its judgment. He said going ahead now could weaken the party's legal standing and jeopardise its prospects of taking part in the 2027 elections.

Dalung said that if the party proceeds with the inauguration, the consequences would be obvious, and the ADC would effectively signal that it is not committed to contesting the 2027 polls. He also questioned why the national chairman did not sign the letters himself. In his view, a decision with such wide consequences should be authorised jointly by the party chairman and the national secretary, since the committees would manage party affairs across the states.

Warnings About Blame and a Self-Inflicted Setback

Dalung said he had cautioned against the appointments on several occasions and had made clear that he did not support the decision. He insisted that the ADC leadership must accept responsibility for any harm that follows, rather than blaming outside forces, if the Supreme Court rules against the party.

He described such a loss as a wound the party would have inflicted on itself, and he urged the leadership to withdraw the appointment letters and wait for the court's ruling. Dalung added that the Supreme Court was unlikely to show sympathy, because the ADC would in effect be deciding a matter that remains before the judges.

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What the Dispute Means for the ADC Ahead of 2027

The immediate question is whether the ADC goes ahead with the Wednesday inauguration or waits for the Supreme Court to decide the pending appeal. Dalung's remarks place the party's legal strategy and its electoral planning under scrutiny at the same time, since both depend on how the judiciary views the removal of the individuals now being reappointed.

No public reply from Rauf Aregbesola to these remarks has been included in this report. The dispute highlights a wider tension inside the opposition party between internal organisational decisions and the pending court process that will determine the legitimacy of its state structures across Nigeria's 36 states.