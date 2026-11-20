Ogun APC governorship candidate Solomon Adeola launches Itesiwaju, a nine-point plan building on Governor Abiodun's ISEYA agenda for sustained economic growth.

Ogun State All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate Solomon Adeola, widely known as Yayi, officially launched his comprehensive political platform, the Itesiwaju Economic and Social Development Blueprint, at the Cultural Centre in Abeoketa. This strategic document outlines a nine-point framework designed to drive infrastructure development, enhance security, transform agriculture, and create sustainable employment opportunities for the residents of Ogun State.

Core Details of the Itesiwaju Economic Plan

The Itesiwaju agenda, which translates to Moving Forward, is structured as a binding social contract rather than a mere performance promise, aiming to deliver tangible improvements in governance and economic stability. The blueprint integrates critical components such as human capital development, educational reform, and agricultural transformation to ensure that progress is both inclusive and long-lasting. Adeola emphasized that the plan serves as a continuation of existing developmental efforts, ensuring that current projects are completed and maintained while new initiatives are introduced to foster shared prosperity across all twenty local governments in the state.

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Building on Governor Dapo Abiodun Foundation

Senator Solomon Adeola explicitly credited the current administration of Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun for laying the robust economic groundwork through the ISEYA Development Agenda, which has positioned Ogun State as the premier industrial destination in Nigeria. He highlighted that the ISEYA framework delivered the Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport, advanced the Kajola and Ijebu-Ode dry ports, and initiated the construction of the Gateway Deep Sea Port to boost trade efficiency. Furthermore, the current administration has constructed over 1,700 kilometers of roads, the highest record in the state history, and delivered more than 7,000 housing units to address the pressing need for affordable accommodation for citizens.

Economic Metrics and Fiscal Performance

The economic data presented by Adeola illustrates significant growth under the current administration, with the state economy expanding to approximately 17 trillion naira, equivalent to roughly 11 billion dollars. This fiscal achievement is bolstered by a doubling of state revenue and the establishment of Ogun State as number five in Nigeria for internally generated revenue, demonstrating a strong shift toward financial self-sufficiency. Additionally, the per capita income has risen to approximately 1,740 dollars, significantly surpassing the national average of 1,220 dollars and rivaling the economic size of the Republic of Togo, which underscores the state potential for further expansion.

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Stakeholder Consultations and Political Strategy

Adeola asserted that the Itesiwaju agenda was meticulously crafted based on direct interactions with stakeholders across all twenty local governments, including royal fathers, community leaders, women groups, youth representatives, farmers, and traders. He described the launch event as a historic moment where Ogun State aims to achieve its first peaceful succession from one friendly administration to another, marking a significant milestone in the democratic history of the region. By listening to the yearnings of the people, the plan is designed to respect the legacy of past leaders such as Chief Olabisi Onabanjo, Chief Olusegun Osoba, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, and Senator Ibikunle Amosun while adding new layers of development.

Geographic Advantage and Future Outlook

The candidate emphasized Ogun State strategic location at the crossroads of Nigeria, bordered by Lagos and the Atlantic Ocean to the south, the Republic of Benin to the west, and three other states to the north and east. This unique geographic positioning offers unparalleled opportunities for trade and logistics, which the Itesiwaju plan intends to leverage through agricultural processing that moves produce from the farm to the factory and eventually to the global market. Adeola vowed to complete incomplete projects, maintain functional systems, and reform failing processes without disrupting the existing momentum, ensuring that the state continues to thrive from Abeokuta to Ijebu and every community in between as he seeks the endorsement of voters in the upcoming election.