Soldier Killed, Another Injured in Foiled Kidnapping Attempt in Ogun State

A soldier was killed and another injured when gunmen attempted to kidnap a sand miner in Mowe, Ogun State. Security forces responded, and authorities clarified it was not a bandit attack.

A tragic incident unfolded on Monday in the Magbon-Etido area of Mowe, Ogun State, as suspected kidnappers killed a soldier and injured another during a failed abduction attempt.

The attack occurred in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area, sending shockwaves through the community and sparking rumors of bandit activity that authorities later debunked. The gunmen, operating in a commando-style raid, targeted a local sand miner known as Kapo, attempting to kidnap him. Soldiers who intervened were met with gunfire, resulting in the death of one military personnel and injuries to another. Community sources, speaking anonymously due to the sensitive nature of the incident, provided details to journalists.

One source said they were not present during the attack but gathered that the gunmen intended to kidnap a man and the soldiers intervened. During the shootout, one soldier was fatally shot and another wounded. A viral video depicting a vehicle with a blood-soaked body, presumed to be the slain soldier, circulated on social media, accompanied by claims that bandits had killed two soldiers. A young man in the video was heard exclaiming in Yoruba, They have killed a soldier.

This fueled panic and misinformation until official clarifications emerged. A security source who confirmed the incident clarified that the attackers were not bandits, as some speculated, but kidnappers. The source stated that one security personnel was killed and another injured, and that security operatives were dealing with the situation. Jimoh Owolabi, Chairman of the Ajumoni Community Development Council, released a voice note addressing the rumors.

He asserted that there were no bandits in Magbon, only kidnappers who came to attack a sand miner. He noted that one security personnel attached to the miner was killed and another injured during the attack. Owolabi urged residents to stop spreading fake news and confirmed that all security agencies, including the police and army, were present in the community.

The Ogun State Police Command, through its Public Relations Officer Oluseyi Babaseyi, officially confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday. Babaseyi said that a soldier on security duty lost his life, while another sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment. He explained that police operatives, in collaboration with the military, quickly mobilized to the area and began coordinated operations to apprehend those responsible. Preliminary findings showed no connection between the incident and banditry activities in Ogun State.

Investigations and tactical operations remain ongoing. The command assured residents that the situation is under control, security presence has been reinforced, and there is no cause for alarm. The 35 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Alamala, was also contacted but referred inquiries to the official army statement, which was yet to be released at the time of reporting. This incident highlights the persistent security challenges in Nigeria, particularly the menace of kidnapping for ransom.

Ogun State, while generally peaceful compared to some northern states, has seen occasional kidnappings along major highways and rural areas. Residents of Magbon-Etido expressed fear but also appreciation for the swift response of security forces. The injured soldier is receiving medical care, and the family of the deceased has been notified. Community leaders have called for increased patrols and intelligence gathering to prevent future attacks.

As investigations continue, authorities urge the public to provide any useful information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators. The incident serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by security personnel in the line of duty and the need for collective vigilance





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Kidnapping Soldier Killed Ogun Nigeria Security

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