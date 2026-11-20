The EWAS solar initiative in Lagos empowers female traders with clean energy, eliminating generator costs and spoilage losses in the frozen food sector.

Traders in Lagos are witnessing a dramatic shift in their frozen food businesses thanks to a new solar energy intervention that eliminates unreliable grid power and high fuel costs. Akin-Allen, a vendor who nearly faced bankruptcy due to recurring food spoilage, has seen her profits stabilize after acquiring a solar-powered freezer system. The initiative addresses the critical need for consistent cold storage in markets where electricity outages routinely destroy inventory and drain small business margins.

Overcoming Reliance on Diesel Generators

For years, Akin-Allen struggled to remain solvent because the local electricity supply was insufficient for her frozen food operations. She reported spending up to N9,000 daily on generator fuel just to keep chickens, fish, and turkeys from spoiling. This daily expense consumed all potential profit, often leaving business owners with nothing to show for their labor. When power failed, traders like Akin-Allen were forced to sell deteriorating goods at reduced prices or distribute them to avoid total loss.

Also read From Corporate Responsibility to Community Impact: LG Electronics expands clean water initiative

Florin Osagie, owner of Floxy Spice Delight, faced identical challenges stemming from epileptic power supply in her area. She described a cycle where electricity restored in the morning would vanish until nightfall, forcing her to purchase up to 10 litres of generator fuel daily. These unpredictable power cuts not only increased operational costs but also damaged customer trust. Osagie recounted instances where customers returned spoiled chicken immediately upon reaching home, demanding refunds that further eroded her bottom line and caused her to lose loyal patrons.

EWAS Partnership Drives Rural Empowerment

The energy intervention is part of the Enhancing Women's Access to Solar (EWAS) initiative, a three-year strategic partnership between the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet and the Mastercard Foundation. Operating in Ethiopia and Nigeria from 2024 through 2027, EWAS integrates clean productive use of energy technologies directly into agricultural value chains. The program treats renewable energy as a foundational productive asset for industrialization rather than traditional aid.

Advertisement

EVAS aims to improve access to green energy and provide training to help young women increase their incomes. The initiative targets the creation of 17,000 jobs, with a specific focus on young women in rural areas to help close the persistent gender earnings gap. By deploying technologies such as solar irrigation, walk-in cold storage, solar milling, and chest freezers, the program stabilizes supply chains for poultry, horticulture, and milling sectors across both nations.

Measurable Impact in Lagos Markets

In Lagos, the EWAS initiative operates across 16 peri-urban communities, with a heavy concentration in Alimosho districts like Ayobo, Ikotun, and Egbeda, as well as Ikorodu and Ojo. The deployment has shown rapid success, with 88 of the 90 target systems deployed and 85 fully installed so far. The vast majority of these systems, totaling 68 units, were allocated to women, representing 77 percent of the total deployments.

The economic benefits are immediately visible to vendors like Akin-Allen, who now saves the money previously spent on fuel, converting those expenses directly into profit. She noted that the solar solution provides constant power and offers flexible repayment plans, making the technology accessible. Customers now return consistently because they have assurance of fresh frozen foods, allowing traders to stock larger quantities without fear of spoilage. Osagie echoed these sentiments, stating that her refrigerators now work perfectly and her chicken appears more attractive to daily customers.

Job Creation and Financial De-risking

Beyond direct business improvements, the initiative is structured to deliver measurable progress through gender-inclusive job creation, technological scaling, and de-risking finance. To support these goals, the program utilizes the Productive Use Financing Facility (PUFF), which provides results-based subsidies and capacity-building grants to make green technologies affordable for local communities.

Advertisement

The workforce expansion within the initiative has already generated 350 jobs out of the 637 planned in this phase. This includes 25 master agents, 29 sub-agents, 21 installers, three female project staff members, and various logistics and loader positions. Eight of the installer roles were filled by women, highlighting the program's commitment to empowering the local female workforce. These roles provide stable employment while ensuring that the technical infrastructure supporting the solar freezers is maintained by trained community members.