Oyo house fire caused by overheating solar panel system, no casualties recorded

The Oyo State Fire Services Agency contained a blaze at a five-bedroom home in Awe after overheating from a solar panel system ignited combustible materials in one room. Fire officials urged residents to maintain vigilance and install fire extinguishers to prevent future incidents.

A fire outbreak, reportedly caused by the overheating of a solar panel system, has affected a room in a five-bedroom residential building located at Oke-Boda, Asaka area of Awe, Oyo State.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, causing damage to the structure but fortunately no loss of life. Emergency services were immediately alerted to the distress situation. The Oyo State Fire Services Agency said its officers responded to a distress call at about 11:41 a.m. on that day. They arrived at the scene to find the first room on the right side of the building engulfed in flames.

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Fire Officer Yisau Opeyemi Contains Blaze

The agency's crew, led by Fire Officer II Yisau Opeyemi, quickly deployed firefighting equipment and contained the blaze. Their rapid response prevented the fire from spreading to other parts of the building. According to the agency, preliminary findings indicated that overheating of the solar panel system ignited combustible materials in the affected room. This specific cause was identified during the initial assessment of the damage.

The firefighters returned safely to their station at about 1:41 p.m. after successfully containing the fire and ensuring the area was secure. No casualty was recorded in the incident, marking it as a property-only event. The Special Adviser on Fire Reform and Chairman of the Oyo State Fire Services Agency, Hon. Dr. Moroof Akinwande, addressed the public regarding the incident.

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Dr. Akinwande Urges Residents Fire Safety

He urged residents to remain vigilant and adopt appropriate fire safety measures in their homes and workplaces. He emphasised the importance of installing fire extinguishers in buildings. This allows occupants to tackle outbreaks at their early stages before they spread and cause extensive damage. Dr. Akinwande noted that many fires could be prevented or minimized if basic safety equipment is readily available.

He stressed that preparedness is a shared responsibility among all residents. The agency called on members of the public to promptly report fire incidents and provide accurate location details. Timely reporting aids emergency response teams in reaching the scene faster. Authorities continue to advise homeowners to regularly inspect their electrical and solar installations. Preventive maintenance is key to avoiding overheating issues in energy systems.