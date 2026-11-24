Solace Olabode, founder of The Mum Bridge & Care Foundation, addresses barriers facing mothers with disabilities in Nigeria through rights-based inclusion and accessible healthcare.

Solace Olabode is transforming the landscape of social welfare in Nigeria by establishing more inclusive systems for mothers with disabilities. As the founder and executive director of The Mum Bridge & Care Foundation, Olabode leads a disability-led nonprofit dedicated to bridging the gap between vulnerable women and the resources they need. Her work addresses the discrimination, inaccessible information, and lack of support that previously hindered her own journey into motherhood. This initiative aims to ensure that every mother can thrive with dignity regardless of physical or sensory challenges.

Founding The Mum Bridge Foundation

Olabode acquired hearing loss as an adult, an experience that exposed her to the sudden and often unjust shifts in how society treats individuals with disabilities. She noted that people began making assumptions about her capabilities even though her actual ability to perform tasks had not changed. These biases affected her workplace environment and disrupted her plans for further education. Frustrated by decisions made about her based solely on her hearing, she sought to understand the broader implications for women in similar situations.

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Personal Triggers For Social Impact

The decision to launch The Mum Bridge & Care Foundation originated from her personal struggles during pregnancy and early motherhood. Olabode searched extensively for a community of mothers with disabilities but found no existing network to share experiences or offer mutual support. After the birth of her son, she had to independently figure out critical aspects of parenting, such as recognizing when her baby was crying, due to her hearing loss. She realized that if she struggled to find accessible information, women with fewer resources or confidence faced even greater barriers to seeking help.

Building A Community Of Eighty Mothers

Through the foundation, Olabode has successfully built a community of more than eighty mothers with disabilities, including those who are deaf, hard of hearing, blind, visually impaired, or have physical disabilities. She emphasizes that these mothers are not a monolith; their experiences and support needs vary significantly even among those with the same type of disability. The foundation highlights that many of these women are professionals, business owners, and workers in fields such as technology, yet society frequently underestimates their capabilities due to their disabilities.

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Challenging Stereotypes And Family Dynamics

Society often imposes harmful stereotypes that lead to the unjust separation of families. Olabode cited a painful example where a mother had her daughter taken away by her family because they assumed her disability rendered her incapable of childcare. Such instances force mothers to constantly defend their right to raise their own children against predetermined judgments of incapacity. The foundation works to dismantle these assumptions by showcasing the diverse roles and competencies of mothers with disabilities who manage homes, careers, and child-rearing simultaneously.

Advocating For Rights Based Inclusion

A core principle of The Mum Bridge & Care Foundation is that support systems must be built with mothers with disabilities, not for them. Olabode argues that assuming needs based on shared disability types is insufficient because individual experiences differ. The organization prioritizes listening to mothers and involving them directly in decision-making processes to ensure solutions are relevant and effective. This rights-based approach ensures that the women served have agency in defining the changes needed in their lives and communities.

Healthcare System Barriers For Mothers

The Nigerian healthcare system currently lacks adequate preparation to serve patients with diverse disabilities, creating significant communication barriers. Olabode points out that a deaf mother may require a sign language interpreter, while a hard-of-hearing mother might need healthcare workers to face her while speaking or to write down information. Without these accommodations, essential medical advice and support remain inaccessible. The foundation advocates for systemic changes in healthcare protocols to ensure equitable access to medical services for all mothers.