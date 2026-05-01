Sokoto State: Three Suspected Bandits Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Security operatives in Sokoto State have arrested three men linked to a bandit group and recovered a cache of weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, along the Tangaza–Gidan Madi road. The suspects are believed to be involved in kidnapping and extortion.

Security forces in Sokoto State have successfully apprehended three individuals believed to be active participants in a notorious bandit group, alongside the recovery of a significant cache of weapons.

The arrests took place on April 29th, at approximately 10:00 am, along the Tangaza–Gidan Madi road within the Tangaza Local Government Area. This operation was a direct result of actionable intelligence received regarding an imminent planned attack targeting communities in the region. The swift response by security operatives demonstrates a proactive approach to combating the escalating threat of banditry and ensuring the safety of residents.

The suspects, identified as Aliyu Bello, aged 30, Dahiru Umar, aged 25, and Bashar Isah, aged 29, all originate from Kwazari village, located in the Kware Local Government Area. Preliminary investigations indicate a pattern of criminal activity involving kidnapping for ransom and the imposition of illegal levies on local communities, creating a climate of fear and economic hardship. The recovered weaponry provides further insight into the capabilities and intentions of this bandit group.

The haul includes a locally fabricated AK-47 rifle, a standard weapon of choice for armed groups in the region, along with a magazine containing 17 rounds of live ammunition. In addition to the AK-47, authorities also seized two Dane guns, which are commonly used in rural areas, and two 32g cartridges.

Notably, the suspects attempted to conceal the weapons by strategically placing them within a sack, which was then contained within another bag, highlighting their efforts to evade detection during routine security checks. The discovery of charms alongside the firearms suggests a reliance on superstitious beliefs, a common element within some bandit groups operating in Northwest Nigeria. The meticulous concealment efforts underscore the importance of continued vigilance and intelligence gathering by security forces.

The successful recovery of these weapons represents a significant blow to the operational capacity of the bandit group and reduces the immediate threat to communities in the Tangaza and surrounding areas. The ongoing investigation is focused on identifying and apprehending additional members of the bandit network, with the ultimate goal of dismantling the entire criminal enterprise.

Security sources emphasize that the operation is part of a broader strategy to address the root causes of banditry and restore peace and stability to Sokoto State. This includes enhanced border security, increased patrols in vulnerable areas, and collaboration with local communities to gather intelligence and build trust. The authorities are committed to ensuring that those responsible for perpetrating violence and disrupting the lives of innocent citizens are brought to justice.

The successful arrest and recovery of weapons serve as a clear message to criminal elements that their activities will not be tolerated. Furthermore, the operation highlights the effectiveness of intelligence-led policing and the importance of inter-agency cooperation in tackling complex security challenges. The security forces are urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the appropriate authorities, fostering a collaborative approach to security and ensuring the safety and well-being of all





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Banditry Sokoto State Security Arrest Weapons Recovery

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