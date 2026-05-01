Sokoto State: Three Suspected Bandits Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Security forces in Sokoto State have apprehended three individuals suspected of banditry and recovered a significant arsenal of weapons, including an AK-47 rifle and ammunition. The arrests followed intelligence reports of a planned attack in the Tangaza Local Government Area.

Recent security operations in Sokoto State have yielded a significant breakthrough with the arrest of three individuals suspected of banditry and the recovery of a substantial cache of weapons.

The arrests took place on April 29th, around 10:00 a.m., along the Tangaza-Gidan Madi road within the Tangaza Local Government Area. This operation was a direct result of proactive intelligence gathering, which indicated an imminent planned attack targeting communities in the region. The swift response by security forces demonstrates a commitment to maintaining law and order and protecting citizens from criminal elements.

The suspects, identified as Aliyu Bello, aged 30, Dahiru Umar, aged 25, and Bashar Isah, aged 29, all originate from Kwazari village, located in the Kware Local Government Area. Their apprehension while traveling on a motorcycle suggests a mobile operational style, allowing them to move between areas and potentially coordinate attacks.

Preliminary investigations indicate the group's involvement in a range of criminal activities, including kidnapping for ransom and the imposition of illegal taxes on local communities, disrupting livelihoods and fostering an environment of fear. The recovered weaponry paints a concerning picture of the group’s capabilities and intent. The haul includes a locally manufactured AK-47 rifle, a standard weapon favored by many criminal groups due to its firepower and availability.

A magazine containing 17 rounds of ammunition for the AK-47 was also recovered, indicating a readiness to engage in prolonged confrontations. In addition to the AK-47, authorities discovered two Dane guns, which are typically less sophisticated but still pose a threat, particularly at close range. Two cartridges were found alongside the Dane guns, further confirming their operational status. Perhaps most notably, the recovery of various charms suggests a reliance on superstitious beliefs, potentially influencing their actions and perceived invulnerability.

The suspects attempted to conceal the weapons within a sack placed inside another bag, a clear indication of their intent to evade detection during transit. This tactic highlights the importance of thorough searches and vigilance by security personnel. The successful interception of these concealed weapons underscores the effectiveness of the intelligence-led operation and the dedication of the security forces. The ongoing investigations are now focused on identifying and apprehending any remaining members of this criminal network.

Security sources indicate a determination to dismantle the entire group and prevent any future attacks in the area. This includes tracing the source of the weapons and understanding the group’s network of support, including potential collaborators and financiers. The operation serves as a strong message to other criminal elements operating in Sokoto State and beyond, demonstrating that such activities will not be tolerated.

The commitment to proactive policing and intelligence gathering is crucial in maintaining peace and security in the region. The successful recovery of these weapons and the arrest of the suspects represent a significant step forward in the fight against banditry and other forms of criminal activity. Continued collaboration between security agencies and local communities will be essential to sustain these gains and ensure the long-term safety and well-being of residents.

The authorities are urging anyone with information regarding criminal activities to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigations, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in maintaining security





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sokoto State Bandits Arrest Weapons AK-47 Kidnapping Security Intelligence Criminals Nigeria

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Akwa Ibom spends N201.73 billion in first three months of 2026The Akwa Ibom government spent over N201 billion out of N397.51 billion in the first quarter of 2026 but continues to withhold detailed revenue and expenditure data, deepening concerns over fiscal secrecy.

Read more »

Super Eagles vs Three Lions: Ola Aina opens up on dumping England for NigeriaNottingham Forest defender, Ola Aina has disclosed the reasons behind his decision to change his international allegiance from England to Nigeria. Having been born in the London Borough of Southwark 29 years ago to Nigerian parents, Aina seemed destined to represent England’s senior team, the Three Lions.

Read more »

AGF joins ex-lawmakers in asking court to deregister ADC, Accord, three other partiesThe bid by the Forum of former Legislators to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to deregister five political parties has received a boost with the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice AGF joining the group in the legal battle.

Read more »

Troops arrest suspected terrorist logistics supplier in NigerTroops of the Nigerian Army have arrested a suspected logistics supplier for terrorists in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State. The development was contained in a post shared on Thursday by security analyst, Zagazola Makama.

Read more »

Killing of teacher sparks outrage in Sokoto, as community demands justiceTension and grief have gripped the Minanata community in Sokoto South Local Government Area following the killing of a 15-year-old volunteer teacher, Malam Usman Halilu.

Read more »

BREAKING: FG Asks Court to Deregister ADC, Accord, Three Other PartiesA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Read more »