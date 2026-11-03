Sokoto State Seals ADC Office Amid Property Dispute

Sokoto State Government seals ADC office citing security threats and unresolved land ownership registered to defunct Savannah Bank, while ADC claims political persecution.

The Sokoto State Government has officially sealed the office building currently occupied by the African Democratic Congress ( ADC) following a series of security concerns and a complex dispute over the property's legal ownership. This administrative action has ignited a fierce political debate regarding the limits of individual political influence versus institutional rights, particularly concerning former Governor Aminu Tambuwal's recent transition from the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) to the ADC.

The Core Mechanism Of Property Dispute

Barrister Nasiru Aliyu Dantsoho, the Commissioner for Lands and Housing in Sokoto State, clarified that the decision to seal the premises was not a punitive measure against the ADC for existing as a political entity, nor was it intended to suppress the party's constitutional right to operate within the state. Instead, the intervention was necessitated by a violent confrontation between supporters of the PDP and the ADC at the specific location, which prompted immediate security protocols.

Also read Sokoto Seals ADC Office After Land Dispute

Investigations conducted by state authorities revealed a critical legal complication: the Certificate of Occupancy for the building in question remains registered in the name of the defunct Savannah Bank. This discovery meant that the property had not been properly transferred to any current political party, rendering the occupancy status legally ambiguous and subject to the oversight of the institution managing failed bank assets.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Reactions

Opposition figures have characterized the sealing of the building as a direct assault on democratic freedom and a strategic move by the ruling administration to frustrate opposition activities in preparation for the 2027 general elections. These critics argue that the state government is engaging in political blackmail by targeting the ADC, which was formed by defectors including former Governor Tambuwal, under the guise of legal and security concerns.

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However, the state government maintains that no responsible administration can ignore reports suggesting that suspected miscreants were planning attacks on what they described as unlawful occupants. The administration argues that waiting for violence to escalate, potentially resulting in loss of life or destruction of property, would constitute a dereliction of their primary duty to protect lives and maintain public order.

Impact On PDP and Future Electoral Dynamics

It is crucial to note that the defection of former Governor Tambuwal and other members to the ADC has not diminished the PDP's standing in Sokoto State. The PDP has identified Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Sokoto as its consensus governorship candidate for the 2027 election, demonstrating that the party retains its organizational structure and political identity independent of Tambuwal's departure.

The PDP continues to function as a legitimate political force with its own interests and assets, distinct from those of the newly formed ADC. The legal confusion surrounding the office building highlights the messy transition of political loyalties, where asset ownership does not automatically transfer with individual politicians leaving a party.

Next Steps And Regulatory Clarifications

To resolve the uncertainty regarding the property's title, the Sokoto State Government has formally requested clarification from the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), the regulatory body responsible for the liquidation and management of assets from failed financial institutions. Barrister Dantsoho confirmed that the state is awaiting a formal response from the NDIC to determine the lawful authority controlling the property.

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This regulatory delay means the building remains sealed until the NDIC provides definitive information on the current legal ownership status. The resolution of this dispute will likely set a precedent for how political party assets are handled during periods of significant personnel defections and inter-party conflicts in the lead-up to the 2027 polls.