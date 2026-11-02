Sokoto Seals ADC Office After Land Dispute

The Sokoto State Government has sealed the African Democratic Congress campaign office in Sokoto State following a property dispute with Savannah Bank and recent political clashes between supporters.

The Sokoto State Government officially sealed one of the campaign offices for the African Democratic Congress in the state on Monday. Commissioner for Lands and Housing Nasiru Dantsoho led a team of government officials to the premises to execute the sealing order. The administration stated that the building legally belongs to Savannah Bank, not the political party using it for campaign activities.

Dantsoho announced the decision on Monday, clarifying that the action was necessary due to the building's true ownership status. The government reviewed the certificate of occupancy and other relevant documents which confirmed that Savannah Bank retains ownership of the property. No changes to the property records have been made as of the date of the announcement.

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The government issued a written notice to the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, which serves as the custodian of the Savannah Bank building. The state is awaiting a response from the NDIC to establish who currently holds custody of the facility. Until the custodian provides a clear answer, the premises remain under the control of the Sokoto State Government.

Clashes Prompt Government Intervention

The sealing action was directly triggered by a recent clash involving supporters of different political parties. Dantsoho explained that there was a misunderstanding last week between party supporters which led to disruptions. Reports indicated that miscreants came to the location and disrupted the activities of another political party.

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The commissioner emphasized that the purpose of the intervention is to inform the public that the government is in control and must be respected. The administration used the incident as a justification to review the legal standing of the building. The government argues that preserving lives and maintaining order required immediate action to close the site.

Officials stated that the action aims to safeguard property and maintain public order during a volatile period. The government has warned that any attempt to gain unauthorized access to the premises will be met with appropriate legal action. This includes potential prosecution for anyone who violates the sealing order imposed by the state authorities.

Legal Ownership and Future Procedures

The government has urged any individual or entity claiming ownership of the property to present necessary documents for verification. Dantsoho stated that the property is currently under the control of the Sokoto State Government until further notice. This stance remains firm pending a response from the NDIC regarding the custody of the building.

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation is expected to clarify the current custody situation once they respond to the state's inquiry. The government has made it clear that the records have not changed since the last review. This means the legal ownership continues to reside with Savannah Bank according to state documentation.

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While the African Democratic Congress has not issued an official reaction to the sealing, reports indicate significant tension. The development follows allegations of attacks involving ADC supporters and operatives of the state-owned security outfit. The situation highlights the complex intersection of political campaigning and property law in the region.