Noma Children's Hospital in Sokoto reports treating over 1,700 patients since its 2014 partnership with Médecins Sans Frontières, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat severe facial tissue destruction.

Dr Abdullahi Bello, the Chief Medical Director of the Noma Children's Hospital in Sokoto, revealed that the facility has treated more than 1,700 patients since establishing a partnership with the international medical organisation Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in 2014. These figures were disclosed during the 10th Noma Day commemoration held on November 27, 2026, underscoring the critical role of sustained international and local collaboration in managing this rare but devastating disease.

Sokoto Hospital Partnership Yields Significant Patient Care Results

The Noma Children's Hospital was established by the Sokoto State Government in 1999 to provide free treatment for patients suffering from noma, a severe condition characterized by the rapid destruction of tissues in the mouth and face. The hospital serves as a referral center for children brought from other parts of Nigeria who require specialized care. Since 2014, the collaboration with Médecins Sans Frontières has significantly expanded the hospital's capacity to diagnose, treat, and rehabilitate these vulnerable patients, contributing to the high volume of cases managed over the past decade.

Also read Federal Government Pledges Elimination of Noma in Nigeria

Florence Maghanga, the MSF Medical Team Lead, used the same commemorative event to express deep concern regarding the continuous emergence of new noma cases. She emphasized that while treatment facilities are essential, prioritizing prevention and community awareness is equally urgent to curb the spread of the disease. Her statements highlight a shared commitment among health officials to not only treat existing patients but also to address the root causes driving new infections in the region.

Noma, also known as cancrum oris, typically begins as an infection of the gums before spreading to destroy the soft tissues, muscles, and bones of the face. The World Health Organisation (WHO) notes that the disease primarily affects children between the ages of two and six, particularly those experiencing malnutrition, poor oral hygiene, and weakened immunity. The exact cause of noma is not fully understood, but it is associated with bacterial infections and a combination of conditions that weaken the body's ability to fight disease.

Malnutrition stands out as a major risk factor because inadequate nutrition weakens children's immune systems, making them more vulnerable to infections. Poor oral hygiene and untreated gum infections also contribute to the development of the disease. Other significant factors include poor sanitation, limited access to clean water, and inadequate healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, children with weakened immunity or underlying illnesses, including measles and malaria, are at heightened risk of contracting noma.

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Noma often begins with symptoms that may be mistaken for ordinary mouth infections. Early signs include painful, swollen, or bleeding gums, mouth ulcers, bad breath, and fever. Affected children may also experience excessive saliva, facial swelling, and difficulty eating or drinking. As the disease progresses, it can cause gangrene and destroy parts of the face, including the cheeks, lips, and jaw. Survivors may experience permanent facial deformities and difficulties with eating, speaking, and breathing.

The WHO estimates that noma has a mortality rate of about 90 per cent when left untreated. However, early diagnosis and treatment can significantly improve survival rates. Patients with advanced disease may require surgery to remove dead tissues and reconstructive operations to repair facial damage. Some survivors need several operations, alongside psychological support and rehabilitation, to recover functionality and improve their quality of life.

In November 2026, the Federal Government launched the National Oral Health Strategic Plan 2026-2030, which is estimated to cost N70 billion over five years. The plan is expected to improve access to oral healthcare, strengthen disease surveillance, train healthcare workers, and expand preventive services nationwide. This substantial financial commitment reflects the government's intent to address oral health challenges comprehensively and reduce the burden of diseases like noma across the country.

During a conference of the Nigerian Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons in Sokoto on November 26, 2026, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako, announced plans to incorporate noma services into the Basic Health Care Provision Fund and National Health Insurance Authority benefit packages. These measures aim to ensure that financial constraints do not prevent patients from accessing essential treatments. Parents and caregivers are urged to seek medical attention when children develop persistent gum inflammation, mouth ulcers, or unusual facial swelling to facilitate early intervention and prevent disease advancement.