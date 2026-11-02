Sokoto Government Seals ADC Office Amid Zamfara APC Violence

Sokoto State authorities seal the African Democratic Congress campaign office ahead of its national flag-off. Meanwhile, violence erupts at the All Progressives Congress primary in Zamfara.

The political atmosphere in Northwestern Nigeria intensified significantly on Monday, November 2, 2026, following decisive actions by state authorities in Sokoto and violent disruptions at a political gathering in neighboring Zamfara. In Sokoto, the state government executed the indefinite sealing of the African Democratic Congress campaign office, a move that directly precedes the party's scheduled presidential campaign flag-off event set for November 4, 2026. This administrative action serves as the latest escalation in a protracted dispute between the state administration and the opposition party regarding their political activities and permitted venues within the state capital.

Sokoto Government Seals ADC Campaign Office

The sealing of the African Democratic Congress premises was officially announced by Barrister Nasir Aliyu Dantsoho, the Commissioner for Lands and Housing of Sokoto State, during a formal inspection visit to the facility on Monday, November 2, 2026. The announcement was confirmed by Comr. Abdulazeez Adamu in a public update, marking a significant tightening of the state's grip on opposition political operations just forty-eight hours before the party intends to launch its national presidential campaign. The specific location targeted is a green-and-orange building situated in the heart of the Sokoto metropolis, which currently houses the party's state campaign council and serves as the operational hub for their local activities.

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The state administration has not yet provided an official public explanation for the abrupt closure of the facility. However, internal sources within the Ministry of Lands indicated that the action might be linked to alleged regulatory violations concerning land title documentation and building permits. The facility had previously been used for various party events, but the timing of the seal suggests a strategic move to disrupt the logistical preparations for the upcoming presidential campaign inauguration. This administrative intervention effectively halts the party's ability to operate from their designated state headquarters during a critical period of political mobilization.

Allegations of Intimidation Against ADC Supporters

Alhaji Bello Muhammad Goronyo, the Director-General of the ADC Governorship Campaign and state chairman, described the sealing of the office as part of a broader pattern of state-sponsored intimidation and attacks against the party and its loyal supporters. Speaking at a press conference held at the party headquarters on Sunday, November 1, 2026, Goronyo outlined a series of incidents that he claims were orchestrated to destabilize the party's presence in Sokoto State. He argued that these actions constitute a direct threat to political pluralism and democratic rights, asserting that the state government is using its administrative powers to suppress legitimate political opposition.

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The chairman detailed specific allegations of violence that occurred during a peaceful solidarity march on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. He reported that ADC women supporters were subjected to physical attacks, during which their personal phones were allegedly snatched, clothing was torn, and their vehicles were vandalized. Goronyo further alleged that the party's state campaign office was attacked on the same day, resulting in smashed windows and doors, looted property, and the destruction of three motorcycles. These incidents, he claimed, were part of a coordinated effort to dismantle the party's infrastructure and harass its grassroots membership.

Escalating Tensions Over Presidential Campaign Flag-Off

The conflict between the ADC and the Sokoto State Government initially erupted when the party notified authorities of its intention to host its presidential campaign flag-off in Sokoto, the historic seat of the Caliphate. The event was originally scheduled for October 31, 2026, but the state government publicly expressed its disagreement with the proposed venue and date. The ADC leadership interpreted this opposition as an attempt to delegitimize their political activities, prompting them to reschedule the flag-off for Wednesday, November 4, 2026, in a bid to assert their constitutional right to assemble.

Despite the sealing of their campaign office, the African Democratic Congress has vowed to proceed with its presidential campaign activities as planned. Goronyo explicitly stated that no threats, intimidation, or unlawful obstruction would deprive the party of its constitutional right to organize political activities. He called for immediate intervention from the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, and the Federal Government to investigate the alleged attacks and provide necessary protection for the party's candidates and supporters. The chairman also linked the recent violence to the release from prison of two men associated with political thuggery, identified as Aliyu K.C. and his associates, whom he accused of carrying out the assaults.

Violence Marks Zamfara North APC Primary Election

While tensions simmered in Sokoto, a different form of political unrest unfolded in neighboring Zamfara State on Monday, where pandemonium broke out during the All Progressives Congress primary election for the Zamfara North Senatorial District. The violent incident occurred in Kaura Namoda while the local government chairman, Hon. Mannir Haidara, was addressing delegates and urging them to support the incumbent senator, Senator Sahabi Ya'u Kaura. The atmosphere at the venue deteriorated rapidly when youths, reportedly supporters of his challenger, Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura, rejected the appeal and insisted on backing their preferred candidate, leading to a chaotic scene.

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The situation escalated as the youths shouted at the council chairman and attempted to physically attack him, accusing him of bias and imposition. Police officers and other security operatives present at the venue intervened swiftly to rescue Haidara from the hostile crowd. The primary election is a contested race between Senator Sahabi Ya'u and Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura for the APC ticket to represent the Zamfara North district, which comprises the local government areas of Kaura Namoda, Birnin Magaji, Shinkafi, and Zurmi. Although calm has been restored at the venue as of the latest reports, security operatives have maintained a heavy presence to prevent further outbreaks of violence.

Political Implications for Northwestern States

The simultaneous political crises in Sokoto and Zamfara highlight the fragile nature of political engagement in Northwestern Nigeria as general elections approach. In Sokoto, the government's decision to seal the ADC office raises serious questions about the balance between regulatory enforcement and political freedom. The lack of official justification from the Ministry of Lands leaves room for speculation that the action is politically motivated, potentially setting a precedent for how state governments handle opposition parties. The African Democratic Congress's resistance to these measures suggests that the conflict may extend beyond local administrative disputes into broader legal and constitutional challenges.

In Zamfara, the violence at the All Progressives Congress primary underscores the intense internal rivalries within the ruling party. The attempt to attack the local government chairman reflects deep-seated grievances among party members regarding candidate selection processes. The heavy security presence required to maintain order indicates that such primary elections are no longer peaceful administrative procedures but high-stakes confrontations. As both parties navigate these challenges, the potential for further disruptions remains high, impacting the stability of the political landscape in the region and raising concerns about the safety of political participants and the integrity of the electoral process.