Timi Frank Warns Tinubu Against Truncating Democracy Ahead of 2027 Elections

Comrade Timi Frank accused the Tinubu administration of using sponsored protests, intimidation and security agencies to frustrate opposition parties, following Atiku Abubakar's allegation that the Sokoto State Government and DSS were working to stop an ADC campaign rally. The DSS has ordered an investigation into the allegation.

Comrade Timi Frank has warned President Bola Tinubu against actions capable of undermining opposition parties and truncating democracy ahead of the 2027 general elections. He accused the government of allegedly using sponsored protests, intimidation and security agencies to frustrate opposition parties.

He warned that such actions could threaten Nigeria's democratic process. Frank is a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He also serves as the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East. His comments followed allegations by former Vice-President and ADC presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

Also read DSS Investigates Atiku's Protest Allegation, Denies Organizing Sokoto Protests

Atiku Alleges Government Frustration Of ADC

Atiku accused the Sokoto State Government and the Department of State Services (DSS) of working to frustrate the African Democratic Congress (ADC) planned campaign rally in the state. Atiku, who addressed journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, alleged that the party had been denied access to public facilities and logistical support. He also alleged that protesters were being mobilised to create disorder and provide justification for imposing a curfew to stop the rally.

Reacting, Frank alleged that the mobilisation of protesters to disrupt opposition gatherings was becoming a recurring strategy across the country. He said: At every opposition rally across the country, this has become their new protest strategy. They are also involving security agencies, particularly the DSS. Frank warned Tinubu against actions that could weaken democratic institutions and restrict the political space available to opposition parties.

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He said: Tinubu must not truncate this democracy with his desperation. Despite their denial, the facts on ground have shown clearly that they have a sinister plot against the opposition, and Nigerians will legally resist such moves vehemently. He also cautioned the Sokoto State Government and other state governments against allowing themselves to be used to frustrate opposition parties during the electioneering period.

Frank Urges International Community Monitoring

According to him, state governments have a constitutional responsibility to protect democratic participation and ensure that all political parties enjoy equal opportunities to organise rallies, mobilise supporters and campaign freely within their jurisdictions. Frank called on the United States Government and other members of the international community to closely monitor political developments in Nigeria. He urged them to take appropriate diplomatic steps to discourage political violence and protect democratic participation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He warned that public officials and security personnel found culpable in actions aimed at undermining the constitutional rights of opposition parties would be held accountable. He said: All those involved, including the security agencies, will be held responsible. Frank urged Tinubu to ensure that federal institutions and security agencies remained politically neutral. He said they should not be deployed to intimidate political opponents or obstruct their lawful activities.

He maintained that opposition parties would not surrender their constitutional rights to participate in the democratic process because of threats, intimidation or political pressure. He cautioned political actors against actions capable of escalating the prevailing tensions into violence. He stressed that opposition parties must be allowed to exercise their constitutional rights without provocation or obstruction. He added that any attack on their supporters or disruption of lawful political activities should attract appropriate legal consequences.

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He, however, urged opposition supporters and other political actors to resist retaliatory violence. He insisted that political disagreements must be resolved through lawful and democratic channels.

DSS Orders Probe Into Protest Recruitment Claims

Meanwhile, the DSS has ordered an investigation into Atiku's allegation that its officials were involved in recruiting protesters to disrupt the ADC rally in Sokoto. The secret police described the allegation as inconsistent with its operations and said its Director-General had directed an investigation into the matter. The agency also stated that its operatives had provided security protection to political actors across party lines.

It cited an October 31 incident in which its personnel reportedly evacuated the ADC governorship candidate in Sokoto State, Mannir Daniya, to safety during an attack. It added that two of its operatives were assaulted during the incident and were receiving medical attention. Frank called on the President to guarantee a level playing field for all political parties.

He warned that Nigeria's democracy must not be reduced to a system in which only the ruling party enjoys the freedom to campaign, organise and mobilise supporters. He insisted that protecting opposition rights, maintaining the neutrality of security institutions and preventing political violence were essential to sustaining democratic governance in Nigeria. The development has further heightened political attention surrounding the ADC's campaign activities in Sokoto as preparations continue for the 2027 general elections.