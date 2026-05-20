Social Democratic Party Chieftain Adebayo Calls for Government Focus on Uplifting Ordinary Citizens

Adewole Adebayo, a prominent figure in the Nigerian politics, criticizes President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's leadership during his tenure in office. He argues that current hardships are a result of previous administrations failing to provide opportunities for advancement and asserts that President Tinubu would have ended up as a beggar if there had not been government support decades ago. Adebayo also references late Northern Premier, Ahmadu Bello, and former President Muhammadu Buhari, highlighting how each benefited from opportunities provided by government.

Adewole Adebayo, a chieftain of the Social Democratic Party , critically evaluates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's leadership on the economic downturn and the hardships faced by Nigeria ns.

He references past administrations and former leaders, such as Ahmadu Bello and Muhammadu Buhari, to highlight how they opened opportunities for elites and enabled the current crop of politicians to rise to power. Adebayo asserts that if Tinubu had been part of government leadership decades ago, he would likely have ended up as a beggar. He urges government to focus on uplifting ordinary citizens rather than exacerbating poverty, unemployment, and rising living costs.

Adebayo questions Nigeria's ability to harness its human and natural resources for national development in the face of the current economic challenges. His remarks are made in the context of an interview on Trust TV on Wednesday





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Nigeria President Tinubu Social Democratic Party Economic Challenges Human And Natural Resources Uplifting Ordinary Citizens Government Structures And Policies

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