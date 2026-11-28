Veteran Nollywood actresses Sola Sobowale, Ebele Okaro, Chinyere Wilfred and Gloria Young have visited ailing colleague Ngozi Nwosu in hospital and appealed to Nigerians to donate towards another surgery. Nwosu had earlier sought ₦30 million for three surgeries, with Abia Governor Alex Otti approving ₦25 million.

Veteran Nollywood actresses Sola Sobowale, Ebele Okaro, Chinyere Wilfred and Gloria Young have visited their ailing colleague, Ngozi Nwosu, in hospital and appealed to Nigerians to support her ongoing medical treatment.

In a video shared on Nwosu's Instagram page on Saturday, the actresses were seen spending time with her and urging members of the public to contribute towards the cost of another surgery. Other entertainment personalities who joined the visit included Ronnie Dikko-Kila, Dan Chris Ebie, Pamela Udoka, a clinical psychologist and media personality, and Pastor Dotun Ojelabi, the lead pastor at Covenant Harvest Church International Ministry.

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Speaking during the visit, Young expressed gratitude that Nwosu was alive but said she still had a long way to go before making a full recovery. She said, We thank God she's alive, but we want to use this opportunity to solicit for more funds because there is a long way to go for her to get to 100 per cent.

She added, We're hoping that very soon she will come out, give thanks to God, and we'll be able to give a testimony on her health. Please, we're begging you guys. Also appealing for support, Dikko-Kila thanked Nigerians who had contributed towards Nwosu's treatment but disclosed that the actress still needed another surgery. She said, So, we're begging you guys, we need money, please come through for us.

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God will bless you people. Dikko-Kila added, First and foremost, I want to say a very big thank you to every one of you for the contributions so far. She needs another surgery, so we're begging you; we need money, please come through for us. God will bless you.

Actresses Appeal For Medical Funds

Wilfred also appealed for further donations, urging Nigerians and other well-wishers to sustain their support and contribute more towards the cause. She said, We are saying thank you. Thank you so far. You've been following her case, so you know about it.

We want to appreciate all of you for all the contributions. We want to thank you, but let's do more. Please, guys, let's do more. Sobowale said she trusted God to provide the funds required to cater for Nwosu and urged well-meaning individuals to support the cause.

She said, Nigerians at home and abroad, both men and women, I beg you in the name of Jesus, none of your children will die. We'll continue multiplying. Please let's join hands so that Ngozi can stay alive. Ebie said, I just want to appeal to the conscience of Nigerians.

This is our mom. This is our sister. This is our colleague. We thank you for what you've done so far.

But at this point, we need a lot. We need to dig deeper so that our mummy can get out of the hospital soon. Udoka said the ailing actor remains hopeful about recovering fully and returning to her normal life and career. She said they want Nigerians to share in that optimism and help ensure the actor leaves her hospital bed as soon as possible.

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Psychologist Discusses Mental Health

Udoka said, I also want to speak as a clinical psychologist. Ngozi Nwosu is a very active person. She goes from one place to another. You have watched her movies.

So seeing her lying here has taken a toll on her mental health. She added, But as I speak, just by assessing her, she is still very positive. So that positive mindset is what I want us to dwell on and take her out of here as soon as possible. Praying for the ailing actor, Ojelabi asked God to grant her divine healing, recalling His promise in the Bible to bless His children and keep sickness away from them.

In July 2026, Nwosu appealed to Nigerians for financial assistance to raise ₦30 million for three surgeries. At the time, she disclosed that she had spent three weeks in hospital and was struggling to meet the cost of her treatment. The actress, popularly known for her role as Peace in the television sitcom Fuji House of Commotion, made the appeal in a video shared on her Instagram page, pleading with fans, colleagues and well-wishers not to abandon her.

Previous Health History And Donations

Following the appeal, Abia State Governor Alex Otti approved ₦25 million for her medical expenses, with the money subsequently paid directly to the hospital treating her. Nwosu had months earlier disclosed that she required ₦30 million for three surgeries, and Governor Otti approved financial assistance for her treatment.

However, in an update in October, her management disclosed that Nwosu had undergone one surgery but experienced unexpected complications during her recovery. Her appeal for financial assistance in July comes 13 years after she battled kidney and heart-related complications, prompting the Lagos State Government to provide ₦4.5 million towards her medical expenses. She also travelled to the UK for surgery after well-meaning Nigerians donated ₦2.5 million to make up the ₦6 million required for the procedure.

Nwosu became popular for her role in the television series Fuji House of Commotion. The latest hospital visit and appeal come as she continues her recovery and requires further surgery.