Soaring Prices Force Nigerians to Cut Back on Food, Including Tomatoes and Peppers, Ahead of Sallah Celebration

The increasing cost of tomatoes and peppers has created a financial strain on households, food vendors, and traders in Nigeria as the festive season approaches. Despite once being regarded as basic kitchen staples, the ingredients have now become luxury items for many families, pushing them to look for cheaper alternatives or reduce the quantity they can afford.

As Nigeria ns prepare for the Sallah celebration amid worsening economic hardship, the soaring prices of tomatoes and peppers are placing fresh financial pressure on households, food vendors, and traders across the country.

Even once regarded as basic kitchen staples, the ingredients have become increasingly expensive forcing many families to either buy in smaller quantities or turn to cheaper alternatives to survive. A few days before the Sallah celebration, Mile 12 Market bustled with buyers and traders haggling over prices across crowded stalls. Rukayat Bello, one such buyer, stood quietly adjusting her scarf as she counted her money before reducing the quantity of tomatoes she intended to buy due to the high prices





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Economy Foodprices Nigeria Sallah Celebration Tomatoes And Peppers

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