Soaring Food Prices in Enugu: Tomatoes, Pepper, and Crayfish Become Unaffordable

A market survey in Enugu shows dramatic price hikes for tomatoes, pepper, and crayfish, with sellers and residents blaming off-season shortages and high transport costs. Many small traders have halted businesses, and families struggle to afford these essentials.

A recent market survey in Enugu metropolis, Enugu State, has revealed a sharp increase in the prices of essential food items, particularly tomatoes, pepper, and crayfish.

Sellers and residents have expressed concern over the soaring costs, which they attribute to the off-season period and high transportation expenses. Joe Agu, a dealer in tomatoes and pepper at New Akwata Market, reported that a big basket of tomatoes now costs N125,000, up from N80,000 in April. Gift Ekwem, a tomato seller at Garki Market, noted that a 4.5-litre paint bucket of tomatoes is now sold for N12,000, compared to N5,000 in April.

She mentioned that some sellers no longer stock the produce due to the high purchase price. Ufon Duke, a trader at Ogbete Main Market, said she could no longer afford to buy tomatoes and pepper for resale because prices had exceeded her budget, forcing her to pause her business until prices drop. She linked the high prices to the off-season and the prevailing economic situation.

Nnena Eboh, who deals only in pepper at Mayor Market, stated she no longer sells pepper for N200 due to increased costs. Regarding crayfish, Irene Ozo at Ogbete Main Market said a bag now costs N350,000, up from N320,000 in April. Another crayfish seller at Mayor Market, speaking anonymously, reported that a 4.5-litre paint bucket now sells for N13,000, up from N11,000.

Ngozi Ochi, a civil servant, described the situation as unbearable, making it difficult for average Nigerians to feed their families. She noted that prices have risen sharply within a month and she can no longer afford fresh tomatoes. A resident, also anonymous, said her only alternatives are dried pepper, canned tomatoes, or palm fruits for stew until prices fall. The overall trend indicates a significant burden on consumers and small traders amid economic challenges





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Food Prices Tomatoes Pepper Crayfish Enugu Inflation Off-Season Transportation Costs Nigerian Economy

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