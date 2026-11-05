Sowore's team attacked during Ekiti visit, 11 suspects arrested

Omoyele Sowore and his team were attacked at a restaurant in Ado-Ekiti during his visit to Ekiti State, and police confirmed the incident and arrested 11 suspects.

AAC presidential aspirant Omoyele Sowore and members of his team reportedly came under attack at a restaurant in Ado-Ekiti during his visit to Ekiti State.

Sowore alleged that armed men stormed the location, while the police later confirmed an incident had occurred and announced the arrest of 11 suspects. The arrest of 11 suspects was announced by the police after they confirmed that an incident had taken place at the restaurant in Ado-Ekiti. The incident has raised fresh concerns about political intimidation in Nigeria, particularly following the earlier disruption of Peter Obi's visit to Benue State.

Also read Security Tightened in Ado-Ekiti Ahead of APC Presidential Rally

Questions are now being raised about the safety of political figures and whether politicians can freely engage with communities without fear of violence. Meanwhile, the Federal Government unveiled a model veterinary hospital in Ekiti State, a development that occurred alongside the heightened political tension in the state. The attack on Sowore's team and the subsequent arrests have drawn attention to the risks faced by political actors as the country moves closer to the general elections.

Political Violence Raises Election Concerns

Observers say the pattern of disruptions at political events, including the earlier incident during Peter Obi's visit to Benue State, suggests a troubling trend for democratic engagement. The police have not released further details about the circumstances of the attack or the identities of the 11 suspects arrested in connection with the Ado-Ekiti incident.

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Sowore has been a vocal critic of the political establishment and his visit to Ekiti State was part of his engagement with communities ahead of the polls. The incident has sparked calls for better security for political figures and their supporters as they travel across the country. Political analysts warn that if such attacks continue, they could discourage citizens from participating in the political process and undermine public confidence in the safety of democratic activities.

Police Investigation Continues

The police have assured the public that investigations are ongoing and that those found culpable will be brought to justice. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.