Slow Construction on Kabba-Omuo-Ekiti Road Sparks Outcry Over Economic and Safety Risks

Motorists and transport unions in Ekiti and Kogi States express alarm over delayed repairs on the 104-km Kabba-Omuo-Ekiti federal road, citing traffic gridlock, vehicle damage, security threats, and economic losses. Despite partial fixes on linked routes, the main corridor remains hazardous, with contractors awaiting funds to begin full work. Officials and stakeholders urge the Federal Government to fast-track the project to restore connectivity and boost regional commerce.

Motorists using the Kabba-Omuo-Ekiti road have voiced serious concerns about the slow progress of construction on this vital interstate corridor, linking Kogi and Ekiti States.

They highlight ongoing traffic congestion, extensive vehicle damage, and significant loss of productive man-hours. According to interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria in Ado-Ekiti, passenger numbers have plummeted since construction began, with many commuters now seeking alternative routes to avoid frustrating delays.

Drivers and transport operators are urgently appealing to the Federal Government to pressure the contractor to accelerate work, which they say is essential for easing traffic flow, improving local livelihoods, and revitalizing commercial and socio-economic activity across the region. While acknowledging that broader global economic challenges may affect timelines, stakeholders stress that the prolonged deterioration of the road has made it a dangerous 'death trap' and a haven for criminal elements.

Chief Omotayo Falope, Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in Ekiti, emphasized the road's federal significance, calling it critical not just for human survival but for the state's prosperity. He thanked the government for recent improvements on the Akure-Ikere-Ado-Ekiti and Ifaki-Omuo roads, but reiterated the need for swift action on the Kabba-Omuo-Ekiti route.

Mr Kehinde Afolabi, Chairman of the National Association of Cooperative Transporters, Ekiti Chapter, noted that while the Akure-Ikere-Ado-Ekiti road has seen commendable repairs-relieving pressure on businesses, farmers, and travelers heading to Akure Airport-the Kabba-Omuo-Ekiti project remains crucial for inter-state trade. Sunday Adeola, State Chairman of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, shared a personal near-miss with armed robbery due to the road's poor condition, praising the new contract as a major relief that will cut vehicle repair costs and improve commute safety.

According to Engr. Wasiu Owolabi, Federal Controller of Works in Ekiti State, the 104-kilometer road (63 km within Ekiti) was initially awarded to CCECC Nigeria Limited for N9.99 billion but was terminated post-COVID due to cost inflation. It was re-awarded to Gamji Construction Company in March 2026 for N25 billion to cover the full stretch into Kogi. While Gamji has made the Ifaki-Ekiti to Omuo-Ekiti section motorable, full construction from Omuo-Ekiti toward Kabba has not started, pending fund release.

The contractor has assured capacity and equipment readiness. Other federal road projects in Ekiti include the Ado-Afe Babalola-Ijan-Ilu-Omoba-Imesi-Ikare-Akoko and Ado-Iyin-Igede-Aramoko-Itawure roads





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Kabba-Omuo-Ekiti Road Road Construction Delay Federal Roads Ekiti State Infrastructure Transport Union Vehicle Damage Traffic Congestion Economic Impact Gamji Construction CCECC Federal Controller Of Works Road Safety Interstate Commerce Nigerian Infrastructure Projects

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