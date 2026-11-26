Slavia Prague extends their Champions League winless streak to 24 matches after a 1-0 loss to Villarreal, surpassing the previous record held by AEK Athens and Steaua Bucharest.

Slavia Prague has set a new and unfortunate record in the UEFA Champions League, extending their winless streak in Europe's premier club competition to 24 consecutive matches. This historic low was cemented following a narrow 1-0 defeat against Villarreal, a result that surpassed the previous joint record of 23 games without a victory held by AEK Athens and Steaua Bucharest.

Slavia Prague Breaks Long-Standing Record

According to reports from BBC Sport on Thursday, the Czech club has now officially become the first team to fail to win 24 straight matches in the Champions League era. The previous benchmark of 23 winless games was jointly held by AEK Athens, whose drought spanned from 1989 to 2006, and Steaua Bucharest, whose similar struggle lasted from 2006 to 2013. Slavia Prague's last triumph in the competition came in September 2007 when they defeated Steaua Bucharest, a match played during the Romanian club's own prolonged winless run.

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Buchanan Scores Decisive Goal For Villarreal

The decisive moment of the match arrived in the second half when Tajon Buchanan scored the only goal of the game. The English winger produced a sharp first-time finish inside the penalty area, directing the ball into the bottom corner of the net to give Villarreal the lead. Slavia Prague had earlier threatened to equalize, with Mubarak Suleiman appearing to react quickly to a goal kick save by the goalkeeper after Wiktor Nowak's initial effort. However, the potential equalizer was correctly ruled out for offside after officials reviewed the play, leaving the scoreline unchanged for a significant period.

Controversial VAR Decisions Impact Match

The match was further complicated by two significant video assistant referee (VAR) interventions that heavily influenced the game's outcome. First, Villarreal defender Renato Veiga was shown a straight red card for elbowing Mojmir Chytil, but the decision was overturned following a review. The Portuguese defender's punishment was downgraded to a yellow card after the on-field incident was reassessed. Later in the contest, Slavia Prague was awarded a penalty after Pape Gueye fouled Wiktor Nowak, but the referee reversed this decision following another VAR check, denying the Czech side a crucial opportunity to equalize.

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Villarreal Advances As Slavia Stagnates

The single goal proved sufficient for Villarreal to secure all three points, a victory that lifted the Spanish side into the Champions League qualification places. Conversely, the defeat left Slavia Prague in a difficult position, carrying the heavy burden of being the first team in the competition's history to go 24 games without a win. The match highlighted the stark contrast between Villarreal's growing competitiveness and Slavia Prague's historic struggle to find success at the highest level of European football.

Historical Context Of The Winless Streak

The magnitude of Slavia Prague's record is best understood by comparing it to the struggles of other European giants in the past. AEK Athens endured a 17-year period without a win, while Steaua Bucharest faced a seven-year drought. Slavia Prague's current 24-match losing streak not only eclipses these periods but also highlights the intense difficulty of competing in the modern Champions League. As the competition continues, this statistic will likely remain a significant point of reference for European football analysts and historians discussing the challenges of sustained success in elite club tournaments.