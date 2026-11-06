Skyview Properties Requests Police Protection for Lekki Site

Skyview Properties seeks police protection to resume construction at its Lekki site amid a high-stakes legal battle with businessman Akeem Ogunseye over land ownership.

Skyview Properties Limited has formally petitioned the Lagos State Police Command for security escorts to facilitate the resumption of construction activities at a disputed residential site in Lekki. The request was transmitted via a legal letter dated 21 October from the law firm C. O. Toyin Pinheiro & Co. to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 2, Lagos. The real estate firm cites the imminent threat of physical obstruction and intimidation by opposing parties as the primary justification for this security measure.

Legal Justification for Security Request

The petition explicitly references a definitive judgement from the Lagos State High Court which recognized Skyview Properties Limited as the lawful interest holder in the property located at Plot 37, Block 77, Lekki Peninsula Scheme I. The legal team argues that the company is exercising its statutory right to develop the land following a court mandate that restrained the opposing party from trespassing or harassing Skyview representatives. The letter, signed by Ifeoluwa Adebambo, demands that police officers safeguard the company's agents and heavy machinery during the planned construction phase to ensure a peaceful execution of the court order.

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Opposing Claims of Court Disobedience

Businessman Akeem Ogunseye has launched a fierce counter-narrative, alleging that the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Jimoh Moshood, orchestrated a demolition of existing structures in direct violation of judicial stay orders. Mr. Ogunseye contends that he acquired his interest in the land from Samuel Ajibode, whom he identifies as his elder brother, and that police forces deployed heavy-duty machinery to destroy properties on the site. He submitted a formal petition dated 27 October to the Inspector-General of Police and the Police Service Commission, accusing officers of abuse of office, forcible entry, and malicious damage. The petition also seeks disciplinary action against any officer found responsible for the alleged illegal demolition.

Court Judgement and Land Registry Details

The core of the legal dispute centers on a parcel of land measuring 1,631.32 square metres, approved for residential development. A Lagos State High Court judgement delivered on 30 June 2025 awarded Skyview Properties Limited N10 million in damages and N2 million in costs against Mr. Ajibode. The court dismissed Mr. Ajibode's counterclaim and held that Skyview had legally established its interest through a deed of assignment executed by Mr. Ajibode. This document was registered as No. 37 at Page 37 in Volume 2491 of the Lagos State Lands Registry, confirming the transaction's validity under state law.

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Appeal Status and Status Quo Dispute

Mr. Ogunseye argues that the matter is currently sub judice in the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, under appeal number CA/LAG/CV/123/2025, where the appellate court had ordered both parties to maintain the status quo. He claims this stay of execution prevented Skyview from proceeding with any development or demolition. However, Skyview Properties rejects this assertion, describing the allegations against it and AIG Moshood as frivolous and a campaign of calumny. The firm maintains that neither Mr. Ajibode nor Mr. Ogunseye obtained a specific stay of execution to halt the enforcement of the High Court judgement in their favor.

Transaction History and Future Implications

Skyview Properties asserts that it acquired the property through an intermediary named Yomi Edu, who purchased the land from Mr. Ajibode. Following the transaction, Mr. Edu handed over the Certificate of Occupancy, allowing Skyview to take possession, fence the land, and construct a boys' quarters. The firm later approached Mr. Ajibode to regularize title documents, paying him N500,000 to obtain a deed of assignment and Form 1C. The company insists that its return to the site was a lawful move to finalize development after the High Court restrained Mr. Ajibode from further interference, setting the stage for potential further legal escalations between the rival entities.