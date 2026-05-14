Skales Urges Nigerian Youths to Emigrate Abroad, Citing Security and Goal Achievement

Afrobeats singer Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, popularly known as Skales, has urged Nigerian youths to make emigrating abroad their top priority. According to him, leaving Nigeria would guarantee the security of Nigerian youths and afford them the opportunity to achieve their goals.

Afrobeats singer Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, popularly known as Skales , has urged Nigeria n youths to make emigrating abroad their top priority. According to him, leaving Nigeria would guarantee the security of Nigeria n youths and afford them the opportunity to achieve their goals.

On his X handle, he wrote, “As a young Nigerian, your biggest dream should be to leave Nigeria so you can survive and actually achieve your dream by at least staying alive. ” His post elicited mixed reactions, with many berating him for encouraging brain drain instead of urging fellow citizens to hold their leaders accountable.

Some commenters also noted that his claim that a better life and security are guaranteed abroad is misleading, citing racism and other challenges Nigerians face overseas. Others bashed him for “talking down” on the country after Nigeria and Nigerians made him rich and famous. See some of the comments below: JohnBullaSings wrote, “This your advice no gel. Just because it worked for you doesn’t mean it’s for everyone.

“What’s even the mentality of making your biggest dream leaving Nigeria? Are you helping to solve the problem or are you adding to it? ” Sally wrote, “Lol, so migrating to white man’s land where your first crime is your skin colour guarantees your security?? Abi another African country you wan go achieve your dreams??

😂 Omoooo 😭 Y’all act like Nigeria is the problem meanwhile Nigerians are the problem! Nigeria is just a place on the map. ” Okoyemekun wrote, “I will never understand how people whom Nigeria gave a head start over their fellow citizens in life suddenly start talking down on the country. ” Ethealdiadi wrote, “My dream is not to leave Nigeria.

“Even if I leave, I’m sure coming back. If we all ‘dream to leave,’ who remains? Land of richness in all ramifications and we are fleeing? Go and come back to build. It will take time, but the work has to be done.





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Nigeria Skales Emigration Brain Drain Security Goal Achievement

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