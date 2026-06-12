Six Vessels Carrying Over 200 Million Litres of Fuel Arrive in Nigeria Amid Dangote Refinery Legal Battle

Six vessels carrying over 212 million litres of petrol and diesel worth nearly N279 billion are arriving at Nigerian ports as the Dangote refinery pursues a court case to halt fuel imports. The shipment details, from the Nigerian Ports Authority, highlight the scale of imports despite the refinery's growing production capacity and its legal challenge against continued import licensing.

A significant shipment of refined petroleum products is arriving at Nigerian ports this week, with six vessels carrying approximately 212.7 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) and Automotive Gas Oil (diesel).

The cargo, valued at nearly N279 billion based on current Dangote Petroleum Refinery gantry prices, underscores the ongoing reliance on fuel imports even as the country's major domestic refinery seeks legal intervention to curb such imports. The vessels are berthing at various terminals across the Apapa and Tincan port complexes in Lagos, as well as the North West Petroleum and Gas terminal in Calabar, with discharge operations expected to continue through June 19.

According to the daily shipping position report from the Nigerian Ports Authority, five of the six vessels are laden with PMS, while one carries diesel. The combined import tonnage stands at 157,000 metric tonnes: 132,000 metric tonnes of petrol and 25,000 metric tonnes of diesel. Using the Dangote refinery's latest gantry price of N1,250 per litre for PMS, the approximately 183.3 million litres of petrol are valued at roughly N229.1 billion.

The 29.4 million litres of diesel, priced at N1,700 per litre at the Dangote gantry, add about N50 billion, bringing the total cargo value to approximately N279.1 billion. Based on an average exchange rate of N1,360 to the dollar, the total shipment is worth about $205 million, highlighting the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations on import costs.

The largest single delivery is the MT Mosunmola, a 144-metre tanker managed by Intership, carrying 45,000 metric tonnes of PMS destined for the Bulk Oil Plant in Apapa, with an expected berthing date of Friday, June 12. Close behind is the MT ST Ilhaam, carrying 37,000 metric tonnes of PMS for discharge at the New Oil Jetty managed by Rehdor Logistics Solutions, scheduled to arrive on June 19.

The MT Leste, the only diesel carrier, arrived on Tuesday, June 9, and is berthing at the KLT Phase 3A terminal at Tincan under Lighthouse Maritime Agency Nigeria Limited with 25,000 metric tonnes of AGO. The MT Bora, managed by Peak Shipping Services Limited, arrived on June 10 with 17,000 metric tonnes of PMS at KLT Phase 3A. The MT Stellar, managed by WAPS, is due at the North West Petroleum and Gas terminal in Calabar on June 12 with another 17,000 metric tonnes of PMS.

The MT Lausu, carrying 16,000 metric tonnes of PMS and managed by White Waters Agency Nigeria Limited, actually arrived on June 3 but remains at anchorage awaiting berthing at Tincan Port. This sizable import consignment arrives amidst a heated legal dispute involving the Dangote refinery.

The refinery, which has become Nigeria's primary domestic source of refined fuels since beginning sales in 2024, has sued the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited in a Lagos Federal High Court. Dangote seeks to stop the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority from issuing import licences to petroleum marketers, arguing that this practice undermines the refinery's domestic refining efforts and substantial investments.

Founder Aliko Dangote has repeatedly accused certain oil marketing companies and regulatory officials of deliberately sustaining an import-dependent supply chain to frustrate the refinery's local operations, even as the 650,000-barrel-per-day facility ramps up production. In response to competition from imports, the Dangote refinery has strategically reduced its PMS gantry price to N1,250 per litre, a move stakeholders describe as an effort to compete with imported products and drive depot prices downward nationwide.

The company recently announced a significant milestone, having increased its crude oil processing capacity to 700,000 barrels per day during a performance test conducted by process licensors. This achievement, it said, surpasses its nameplate capacity of 650,000 bpd and further cements its position as the world's largest single-train petroleum refinery, demonstrating the facility's engineering capability and operational efficiency





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Dangote Refinery Fuel Import Nigerian Ports Petrol Diesel Legal Dispute Nigerian National Petroleum Company Fuel Pricing Refinery Capacity Apapa Tincan Oil Marketers Court Case Gantry Price Nigerian Ports Authority Foreign Exchange Refined Petroleum

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