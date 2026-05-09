Six Taraba State Pilgrims Die Ahead of Hajj Departure, 716 Airlifted

Six intending pilgrims from Taraba State scheduled to participate in the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage have died ahead of their departure to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The state would airlift 716 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia on Sunday for the annual pilgrimage.

Six intending pilgrims from Taraba State scheduled to participate in the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage have died ahead of their departure to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia .

The state would airlift 716 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia on Sunday for the annual pilgrimage. According to the acting Executive Secretary of the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, 723 visas were initially secured for the state, but seven were later cancelled following the deaths of six applicants and the disqualification of one pregnant woman.

The governor urged the pilgrims to maintain discipline and conduct themselves responsibly throughout the pilgrimage, while the Special Adviser to the Governor on Pilgrims’ Affairs praised the board for providing uniforms to the pilgrims. The chairman of the board appealed to the state government to increase the number of seats allocated to board members and technical staff





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Hajj Pilgrims Welfare Board Saudi Arabia Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas Mohammed Al’Amin Ibrahim Alhaji Abubakar Tanko Alhaji Hammanadama Tukur Alhaji Gambo Malami

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