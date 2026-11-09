MTN mPULSE Spelling Bee: 13 Pupils Reach Lagos Grand Finale After Regional Contests

Six pupils from northern Nigeria and seven from the South-South and South-East have qualified for the MTN mPULSE Spelling Bee grand finale in Lagos, following regional competitions in Abuja and Port Harcourt.

Thirteen pupils have secured places in the grand finale of the MTN mPULSE Spelling Bee after regional competitions in Abuja and Port Harcourt. The grand finale will be held in Lagos on November 28.

The six northern qualifiers emerged from the Abuja regional contest, while seven others qualified from Port Harcourt. The Abuja regional final took place on Saturday at Mrs Mariya Abiodun Laghaja Hall, NAOWA Model Primary School, Mammy Barracks, Asokoro. It brought together pupils from the North-East, North-West and North-Central geopolitical zones. The Port Harcourt regional competition was held on Monday in Rivers State.

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It featured 20 contestants from nine schools across the South-South and South-East. The seven Port Harcourt qualifiers are Jaden Chimezunem, Nancy Ikechukwu, Godswill Obasi, Stephanie Ogbonna, Henry Williams, Harrison Aduku and Victory Okafor. The six Abuja qualifiers will also represent the northern region at the Lagos finale. They will compete for the national title and other prizes.

MTN Nigeria Spelling Bee Promotes Literacy

The competition is organised by MTN Nigeria and targets children between the ages of nine and 15. It is designed to promote literacy, encourage academic excellence and build confidence among young learners. The mPULSE Spelling Bee is an annual initiative that began in 2020 to promote academic excellence, literacy and intellectual development among young Nigerians. MTN's Regional General Manager, Sales and Distribution, South Region, Ifeanyi Udom, said the contestants progressed through different stages before reaching the regional finals.

She said 20 outstanding students from the South-East and South-South were selected after the online round. She added that the top seven would earn a place at the grand finale in Lagos. Udom commended all 20 contestants, noting that reaching the regional stage was an achievement in itself. She said the competition was designed to give young people the opportunity to develop their abilities, build confidence and discover their potential.

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She also said the competition was more than just spelling words correctly, encouraging students to develop a stronger interest in learning. At MTN, Udom said, the company believes in enabling the dreams and aspirations of individuals. She said MTN believes in giving young people opportunities to learn, grow and discover how much they are capable of. She added that this is one reason the mPULSE Spelling Bee is very important to MTN.

She told the students, We want this experience to encourage you to read more, to learn more, to challenge yourself and, most importantly, to believe in yourself. Also speaking at the Abuja event, Timilolu Salako said the initiative was part of the company's efforts to recognise and reward talented pupils. He appreciated the contributions of parents, teachers and schools to children's education.

Salako Emphasizes Importance of Soft Skills

He explained that the competition was intended to sustain interest in literacy and communication skills at a time when increasing attention is being paid to STEM. Salako said, For us, we understand there is a direction in STEM, but one of the things we are also trying to do is recognise that literacy is also very important. He added, We do not want to lose sight of the soft skills, which we feel are extremely important.

There is a tendency for people to focus on the hard skills without understanding that communication is very important. Spelling and understanding how to use words are very important for us. Salako noted that effective communication remained an essential skill for children's future development. He said the initiative was designed to encourage young people to appreciate language and literacy alongside technical skills.

He also said registration for the competition is free, although participants must be MTN mPulse subscribers. Interested pupils register through the mPulse Planet platform, where they can practise spelling before taking the actual competition tests. Salako said the regional competitions were introduced to ensure broader representation across the country and give pupils from different parts of Nigeria opportunities to compete for national recognition.

The Port Harcourt regional competition produced contestants from the South-South and South-East, while the Abuja regional final provided opportunities for participants from the three northern geopolitical zones. The next regional competition is scheduled to take place in Abeokuta on November 14, ahead of the national grand finale in Lagos. The competition's Chief Speller, Titus Shua Bankole, said spelling competitions play an important role in improving children's vocabulary, critical thinking and communication abilities.

Chief Speller Highlights Vocabulary Benefits

Bankole, who has more than 20 years of experience in literacy teaching and communication skills development, said preparing for spelling contests encourages children to research unfamiliar words and develop a broader understanding of language. Bankole said, The more research you carry out, the more words you know, which improves your vocabulary. And a great vocabulary range is one of the ways to become an outstanding communicator and to reach for the skies in anything you do.

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He described Nigerian children as capable of competing on international platforms when provided with the necessary opportunities and exposure. He said, I have always maintained that the Nigerian child can be a global citizen. They need only the platform. Bankole commended MTN for providing an opportunity for children from different backgrounds to demonstrate their abilities.

He noted that competitions outside the conventional classroom environment could help pupils discover their potential and build confidence. He added that learning should not be restricted to classrooms, stressing the importance of extracurricular academic activities in developing children's intellectual abilities. In her remarks, a representative of the organisers described the spelling bee as more than an academic contest. She said it was designed to celebrate the brilliance, determination, courage and potential of young Nigerians.

She commended parents and teachers for their support and sacrifices and urged the contestants to sustain their interest in reading, learning and personal development. One of the seven Port Harcourt finalists, 14-year-old Henry Williams, a Junior Secondary School Three student of Legend College, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, expressed excitement about reaching the grand finale. He described it as the outcome of years of persistence and preparation.

He said this was his third attempt at the regional finals and that he had previously been eliminated in the early stages. Determined to improve, Williams adopted a more consistent study routine. He used his father's phone to practise spelling and spent time reading at his school's library. He said, I feel very elated.

This is the third time I have tried this spelling bee. The first time and second time, I always failed in the first round. This time, I passed the first round, passed the second round, came here, and I am now at the final. Williams said, Since I do not have a phone, I use my dad's phone when he is around to copy words.

At school, I go to the library and read. When I come back home, I stay up late at night just to read words. He added that he intends to dedicate more time to studying ahead of the grand finale, which he expects to be more competitive. The Port Harcourt regional competition brought together students, parents, teachers and other stakeholders to support the contestants.

The Abuja regional final also drew participants, parents, teachers and officials. The six Abuja winners and seven Port Harcourt winners will now compete alongside other regional qualifiers for the national title in Lagos on November 28.