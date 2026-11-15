Six Nigerian States Uncover Billions in Ghost Worker Fraud

Katsina, Rivers, Benue, Zamfara, Kogi, and Cross River reveal massive payroll irregularities. These states are saving billions of naira by removing fake workers from public sector records.

A massive financial audit across six Nigerian states has exposed widespread corruption within public sector payroll systems, revealing thousands of fictitious employees and inflated wage bills. The investigations in Katsina, Rivers, Benue, Zamfara, Kogi, and Cross River have uncovered deep-seated weaknesses in personnel management, leading to the identification of ghost workers and irregular salary payments totaling billions of naira.

Biometric Verification Success in Katsina

Katsina State government uncovered 3,488 payroll irregularities involving personnel across its 34 local government councils and Local Education Authorities during a screening exercise announced in September 2025. The committee chairman, Abdullahi Gagare, confirmed that the verification process covered 50,172 personnel, successfully validating 46,380 individuals while identifying fraudulent entries such as fake certificates, falsified birth dates, and illegal promotions. The committee also recovered N4.6 million from workers collecting salaries from both state and federal establishments and noted that six individuals continued receiving pay while on leave.

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Rivers State Purges Over Five Thousand Frauds

In Rivers State, Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara authorized biometric verification across 23 local government areas, resulting in the flagging of over 5,000 fake workers out of a nominal roll of approximately 43,000 employees. The Office of the Head of Rivers State Service confirmed that 37,703 civil servants were verified as genuine, leaving 5,397 unverified entries. Additionally, the audit of pensioners revealed that only 19,186 of the 25,000 names on the roster were valid, leaving 5,814 entries unverified, with another 596 outstanding at the local government level.

Benue Saves Billions by Removing Phantom Staff

Benue State Government disclosed in 2023 that it had identified 2,500 ghost workers on the payroll of its 23 local government areas, a discovery that Governor Hyacinth Alia attributed to manipulation under the previous administration of Samuel Ortom. Chief Press Secretary Tersoo Kula stated that removing these phantom employees saved N1.2 billion, reducing the monthly salary allocation for teachers from N1.6 billion to N800 million. Despite these claims, attempts to obtain further updates from Finance Commissioner Michael Oglegba were unsuccessful.

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Zamfara Exposes Ongoing Wage Bill Padding

Zamfara State continues to battle allegations of paying non-existent workers, with a February 2025 disclosure revealing that 2,363 ghost workers were allegedly collecting N193,642,097.19 monthly. This ongoing issue has resulted in an annual loss of more than N2.32 billion, highlighting the persistent challenge of payroll fraud in the region despite previous verification exercises. The state has struggled with these irregularities for over a decade, involving fictitious employees and questionable appointments that continue to drain public resources.

Financial Impact and Future Rectification Steps

The collective effort to clean up these payroll systems promises significant financial relief for the affected states, with Katsina projecting monthly savings of N453.3 million, or N5.4 billion annually, from implementing audit recommendations. Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina noted that local councils had already saved approximately N500 million, with projections suggesting the figure could rise to N5.7 billion. Meanwhile, the Katsina State Auditor-General's 2023 report indicated that the state services, including two tertiary institutions, had a combined monthly salary bill of approximately N2.484 billion across 20,266 workers.