Six Nigerian Nationals Arrested in AI Deepfake Romance Scam Syndicate Investigation in Thailand

Six Nigerian nationals have been arrested by the Thailand Police Force for allegedly operating an AI-powered deepfake romance scam syndicate from a luxury condominium along the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi Province. According to a Cambodia-based crime researcher identified as @jacobincambodia, investigators discovered AI-generated Western faces, fake video calls, and 'sexy chat' scripts in the operation. All six suspects face charges of illegal association and immigration overstay, with fraud and romance scam charges pending.

Six Nigerian nationals have been arrested by the Thailand Police Force for allegedly operating an AI-powered deepfake romance scam syndicate from a luxury condominium along the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi Province .

The suspects were reportedly apprehended following a cocaine trafficking investigation that later exposed the alleged online fraud operation. According to a Cambodia-based crime researcher identified on X as @jacobincambodia, he disclosed in details saying: ‘Thai police raided a luxury condominium on the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi on May 22 and arrested six Nigerian men running a romance scam ring built on AI-generated faces and fake video calls.

‘The trail started with cocaine. In April, police arrested a Nigerian man named Patrick and three associates on trafficking charges and seized 2.5 million baht in assets.

‘The money trail led to foreign nationals on student visas living five or six to a unit in a high-end riverside condo near Phra Nangklao Bridge, none enrolled in school, none working. ‘Police executed three warrants on three units, forcing entry after the suspects refused to open. One man tried to climb over a balcony. Another lay hiding on a bathroom floor, texting the other units to warn them.

‘Officers seized 18 phones, three laptops, and three bank passbooks, the phones still open to active romance scam chats. ‘The group posed as pilots, US military officers, doctors, and engineers, built relationships with older Thai women, then claimed a valuable package was stuck in customs requiring a transfer fee. ‘Investigators recovered AI-generated Western faces used to produce fake video calls, and ‘sexy chat’ scripts written to push older women toward transferring money.

Police said a single well-crafted line could convince a victim to empty her account.

‘All six face initial charges of illegal association (อั่งยี่) and immigration overstay. Fraud and romance scam charges are pending,” he stated. In a video cited by DAILY POST, Thai police officers were seen forcefully gaining entry into one of the apartments during the operation before arresting the suspects





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Technology Africa Asia Nigerian Nationals AI Deepfake Romance Scam Syndicate Luxury Condominium Cochineal River Nonthaburi Province Thai Police Force Cocaine Trafficking Investigation AI-Generated Western Faces Fake Video Calls 'Sexy Chat' Scripts Fake Bank Passbooks Romance Scam Rings Sexier Chat Line Scripts

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