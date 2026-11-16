Six Nigerian Music Stars Earn 2027 Grammy Nominations

Davido, Tems, Asake, Ayra Starr, Wizkid, and Burna Boy secure major Grammy nods for 2027. Discover the categories, competition, and eligibility details for the awards.

Six prominent Nigerian music stars have secured nominations for the upcoming 69th Annual Grammy Awards, which are scheduled to take place on 7 February 2027 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, United States. The Recording Academy officially announced the list of nominees on Monday, recognizing the widespread international influence and critical acclaim of Nigeria's contemporary music scene. Davido, Tems, Asake, Ayra Starr, Wizkid, and Burna Boy are all featured across four distinct categories, highlighting the diversity of their artistic output.

These Nigerian artistes accounted for three of the five nominations in the Best Global Music Album category and were also instrumental in four of the five songs vying for Best African Music Performance. This strong showing underscores the growing dominance of Afrobeats on the global stage, with Nigerian artists consistently competing against major international figures in these prestigious fields.

Also read Recording Academy to Announce 2027 Grammy Nominations Monday, November 16

Album And Performance Categories Details

Davido secured a nomination for his album Oriade, which is competing for Best Global Music Album. He faces stiff competition from EQUILIBRIVM by Brazilian singer Anitta and Hope!! by Beninese music star Angélique Kidjo. This recognition marks another milestone for Davido, who previously received three nominations at the 2024 awards but did not secure a win in any category. His consistent presence in the global music conversation continues to grow with each release cycle.

Other notable album nominations for Nigerian acts include Tems for Love Is a Kingdom and Ayra Starr for Starrgirl, both in the Best Global Music Album category. The field for Best African Music Performance is equally crowded, with Asake nominated for Gratitude and his collaboration with Wizkid titled Jogodo. Tems also earned a nomination for Big Daddy, while Ayra Starr was recognized for Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?), a collaboration with Ms Kidjo. The only entry in this category without a Nigerian artist is No Tradition, No Africa by King Ayisoba and Rocky Dawuni.

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Tems And Burna Boy Secure Multiple Nods

Tems achieved a significant personal milestone by earning a nomination for Best R&B Song for her track What You Need. This nomination brings her total count for the 2027 awards cycle to three, as she competes against Let Me by Victoria Monét, My Muse by Leon Thomas, Out The Window by Kehlani, and Pressha by Jill Scott. Tems has already established herself as a Grammy-winning artist, having won Best Melodic Rap Performance in 2023 for her contribution to Future's Wait For U, featuring Drake.

She also won Best African Music Performance in 2025 for Love Me JeJe. The Recording Academy currently lists her with two wins and eight nominations prior to this latest cycle. Meanwhile, Burna Boy earned a Best Global Music Performance nomination for Dai Dai, a collaboration with Colombian singer Shakira. This song will compete against Varuvaaiy by Devan Ekambaram featuring Susha, Una Flor En Cada Estrella by KerreKe, Mireya and Alex E. Chávez, Bando by Angélique Kidjo featuring Pharrell Williams and Quavo, and Porcelana by Rosalía and Dougie F. Burna Boy previously won Best Global Music Album in 2021 for Twice As Tall.

Eligibility Period And Voting Timeline

The eligibility period for these nominations covered recordings released between 31 August 2025 and 28 August 2026. This specific timeframe ensured that recent hits and album releases were considered for the honors. Final-round voting for the winners will take place from 10 December 2026 to 7 January 2027. These dates are critical for industry stakeholders and fans who follow the award process closely to understand when the final winners will be determined.

The 69th Annual Grammy Awards will introduce five new categories to the ceremony, reflecting the evolving landscape of global music. These additions include Best Asian Pop Music Performance, Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance, Best Traditional Folk Album, and Best Latin Song. The inclusion of these categories aims to broaden the scope of the awards and recognize diverse musical traditions.

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Other notable entries in the broader nomination list include DILLAGENCE II by Busta Rhymes and J Dilla, THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE by RAYE, and I Knew It, I Knew You by Taylor Swift. Additional nominations span various genres with entries such as No Place Like Home by Cynthia Erivo, Workin' Man by Willie Nelson, Hasta Jesús Tuvo un Mal Día by CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso featuring Sting, Bring Your Love by Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter, Bates by Mason Bates, Cuong by Sandbox Percussion, In Her Hands by Neave Trio, what's wrong with me by Olivia Rodrigo and Robert Smith, and I Hate the Way I Look Today by RAYE. The complete list covers 100 categories in total.