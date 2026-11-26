Six adults were burnt beyond recognition and 12 others sustained burns after a vehicle caught fire at Magbon on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, with extra petrol in the vehicle suspected of worsening the blaze.

Six persons have been burnt to death, while 12 others sustained varying degrees of burns in a vehicle fire incident along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Magbon, Badagry area of Lagos State.

Lagos Fire Service Details Fatal Vehicle Blaze

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service disclosed this in a statement issued by its Controller-General, Margaret Abimbola Adeseye, following the incident on November 25. According to the statement, the agency received a distress call at 8:44 a.m. and immediately deployed firefighters from its Badagry Fire Station, who arrived at the scene at 9:13 a.m. The six fatalities comprised two females and four males, all adults, who were reportedly burnt beyond recognition in the incident.

Also read Lagos Tank Farms Witness Long Queues As Trucks Wait To Lift Petrol

The agency said all six victims were burnt beyond recognition. At the scene of the accident, where six adults were burnt to death, with 12 sustaining varying degrees of injury at Magbon along the Lagos-Badagry Express road. Another 12 adults sustained varying degrees of burns and were rescued by the firefighters before being evacuated to the Badagry General Hospital for medical attention.

Preliminary findings by the fire service indicated that the vehicle's driver reportedly had an additional five litres of petrol stored inside the vehicle, allegedly intended for refuelling the vehicle's tank. The presence of the extra fuel is suspected to have contributed to the intensity of the fire, although the agency said investigations were ongoing to establish the actual circumstances surrounding the incident.

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The fire service also disclosed that its personnel encountered resistance from aggrieved bystanders at the scene but proceeded with their rescue and firefighting operations. The agency noted that its firefighters encountered an initial attack from aggrieved bystanders but continued their operations to rescue victims and contain the fire.

Storing Petrol Inside Vehicles Raises Safety Concerns

The development raises concerns about the dangers associated with storing petrol inside vehicles, particularly given the highly flammable nature of the product and the potential consequences when exposed to heat or ignition sources. The agency said further investigations would determine the circumstances that led to the incident. While, the incident has also renewed concerns over the unsafe transportation and storage of petrol in vehicles.

In a previous safety warning, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service cautioned motorists against keeping petrol in vehicle boots, describing the practice as a potential fire hazard. The Federal Road Safety Corps has similarly advised motorists against travelling with petrol stored in jerrycans.

Road Safety Corps Advises Against Carrying Fuel

Consequently, the FRSC's 2025 road safety compendium also specifically advises motorists not to carry fuel in cans inside vehicles. We've got the edge. Get real-time reports, breaking scoops, and exclusive angles delivered straight to your phone. Don't settle for stale news.

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Join Olamide Ojuokaiye is a journalist with Leadership Newspaper, specialising in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and digital economy reporting. His coverage spans Nigeria's tech ecosystem, telecommunications, fintech, digital policy, and emerging technologies, complemented by broader newsroom experience across Metro, Education, and Entertainment beats.