Sister Kidnapped En Route to Abuja; N100 Million Ransom Demanded Amidst Unsettling Police Response

A distressing kidnapping incident has come to light as a woman traveling to Abuja from Ogun State was abducted, with her captors demanding a substantial N100 million ransom. The victim's brother has voiced significant concerns over the perceived inadequate response from the police. Meanwhile, a separate but concurrent kidnapping occurred in Kogi State involving a commercial bus, prompting intensified search and rescue efforts.

A concerning surge in kidnapping for ransom incidents has been highlighted by the recent ordeal of a woman, whose brother reported her abduction while she was travelling from Ogun State to the Federal Capital Territory to resume work. The victim was reportedly taken on Monday, April 13th, and her captors are now demanding a ransom of N100 million. Her brother, Adewale, shared the distressing details across social media platforms on Friday, April 17th.

He recounted that the family only received a brief, disquieting communication from the victim in the early hours of Wednesday, April 15th. During this fleeting contact, she managed to convey that she had been kidnapped since Monday, but could offer no specifics regarding her abductors, their motives, or her current whereabouts before the phone was presumably taken from her. The kidnappers subsequently established contact with the family, escalating their demands to N100 million for her safe return. Adewale expressed his desperation, stating, "Where do I raise N100 million? I can’t even raise N100,000," while noting that the ransom demands were made using a registered phone line. The brother also voiced significant dissatisfaction with the police response to his reports. He indicated that he had visited multiple police stations in both Lagos and Ogun states, but was met with a lack of actionable assistance, citing the absence of precise location information as a hindrance to their operations. His attempts to escalate the issue to the Force Public Relations Officer also proved fruitless, with the officer reportedly advising him to report to the nearest station and subsequently ceasing communication. However, in a more positive development, the Ogun State Police Command, through its Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, acknowledged the case. He stated that the Commissioner of Police had promptly directed the Anti-Kidnapping Unit to investigate, requesting Adewale to provide any available details. Concurrently, the Kogi State Police Command confirmed a separate but similarly timed kidnapping incident. On April 16th, the command's spokesperson, Saliu Oyiza Afusat, issued a statement detailing an attack on a Chisco Transport Company bus traveling from Lagos to Abuja along the Ayere–Kabba Road in Kabba Local Government Area around 8:30 p.m. on April 13th. During a joint security operation, one passenger, identified as 56-year-old Adoun Julius, was successfully rescued, and the vehicle was recovered. The Kogi State Police stated that intensified efforts are underway to secure the release of the remaining abducted passengers through ongoing bush-combing and search-and-rescue operations. They urged relatives of any missing passengers to report to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) headquarters in Lokoja for identification and further inquiries. While it remains unconfirmed whether Adewale's sister was among the passengers abducted in Kogi, his initial information suggests the incident might have occurred in the Kabba area, raising the possibility of a connection. Kidnapping for ransom continues to be a pervasive and serious security challenge in Nigeria, particularly affecting travelers on major highways connecting significant urban centers, with a notable increase in incidents involving commercial vehicles operating between the South-west and the Federal Capital Territory





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kidnapping Ransom Nigeria Police Response Highway Security

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FCT CP inspects security deployment at JAMB centers in Abuja [PHOTOS]The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, FCT Command, CP Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi on Thursday, conducted an inspection of security deployments at Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB Computer-Based Test, CBT centres across the territory.

Read more »

Passengers Abducted on Lagos-Abuja Route; One Rescued, Seven ArrestedIn a disturbing incident along the Ayere-Kabba Road, armed assailants intercepted a Chisco Transport Company bus, abducting an unspecified number of passengers. While one victim has been safely rescued and seven suspects apprehended, intensive search and rescue operations are underway for the remaining captives. Police are urging public cooperation and reaffirming their dedication to ensuring safety.

Read more »

DSS Operatives Detail Apprehension of Suspected Terrorist Who Threatened Abuja SchoolsA Federal High Court in Abuja heard testimony from Department of State Services (DSS) operatives regarding the arrest of John Agbo, a suspect accused of sending threatening messages to elite Abuja schools. The prosecution presented evidence, including a phone allegedly used to send the threats, detailing how the DSS acted on petitions from three schools that received messages promising harm to students and teachers.

Read more »

Journalists’ network to propose bill addressing ‘marginalisation’ of Abuja indigenesThe Network of Journalists on Indigenous Issues (NEJII) says it is proposing a bill to the national assembly to address the alleged 'historical injustice' suffered by the Abuja Original Inhabitants (AOIs).

Read more »

Igbo Community in Abuja Slams Tinubu Administration for Failing Security, EconomyThe Igbo Community in Abuja (ICA) has strongly criticized President Bola Tinubu's government, citing daily failures in protecting citizens and addressing economic hardship. The group expressed alarm over rising insecurity, including killings and kidnappings, and accused the political class of misplaced priorities while Nigerians suffer.

Read more »

Martell unveils 14-Foot ‘Swift Ascendant’ art in AbujaThe sculpture, which previously debuted in Lagos, is a large, colourful swift bird made entirely from recycled materials and scrap metal.

Read more »