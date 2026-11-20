A six-party opposition coalition has postponed its agreement signing to November 30, 2026, citing campaign schedule adjustments, while the question of a single presidential candidate against President Bola Tinubu remains unresolved.

A coalition of opposition political parties seeking to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election has shifted the signing of its proposed agreement on democratic renewal to November 30, 2026.

The decision was announced by Salihu Lukman, former Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum and former All Progressives Congress National Vice Chairman, during an interview on Arise TV. The Coalition for Democracy had initially scheduled its second summit and signing ceremony for Monday, November 23, in Abuja. Lukman explained that the date was moved by one week following consultations with political party leaders and presidential candidates who wanted more time to adjust their campaign schedules.

Also read The Big Tent Coalition Urges Opposition Unity for 2027 Presidential Election

Coalition Adjusts Summit Date For Full Participation

He said the coalition was working to ensure that party chairmen, presidential candidates and their running mates would be present at the Abuja gathering to formally endorse the agreement. He described the planned signing as a significant step in the effort to bring opposition parties together, insisting that the process had moved beyond the initial stage of discussions and was now being driven by the participating political parties.

One of the things we want to be sure on that day is that all the party leadership and all the presidential candidates and the running will be in that hall, Lukman said. That is the first thing and while majority of them are ready. Others said they needed to adjust their campaign schedule. So we discuss and reach some compromise.

So, it is likely that some of them may not be there. We agree to shift it by one week to 30th November. In a statement signed by Lukman on behalf of the coalition parties, the Central Leadership Committee said it had approved the request to ensure the full participation of all member parties, presidential candidates and national chairmen.

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It is more important that every party, every presidential candidate and every national chairman is in the room than that the Summit holds on its original date, the committee said. According to the statement, the November 30 date was agreed upon in consultation with key stakeholders to secure the widest possible participation.

To demonstrate their commitment to the coalition, all member parties have also agreed to suspend campaign activities nationwide on November 30 to enable their leaders to attend the summit. The committee described the decision as a demonstration of the opposition parties willingness to put the collective interest of the country democracy above individual political ambitions.

Parties competing hard for votes are prepared to stand down their campaigns for a day, together, because the defence of Nigeria democratic space is bigger than any one campaign, it said. The coalition brings together six political parties and factions. They include the African Democratic Congress, the Allied Peoples Movement, the National Democratic Congress, a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party associated with Tanimu Turaki, the Peoples Redemption Party and the Social Democratic Party.

The multiparty platform was pioneered by these parties to implement the resolutions of the G100 Opposition Summit. The coalition was established with a commitment to defending Nigeria constitutional democracy, protecting political pluralism and promoting free, fair, credible and competitive elections. It also provides a framework for opposition parties to coordinate their activities, safeguard democratic institutions, uphold the rule of law and protect Nigerians fundamental right to freely choose their leaders.

Three Documents Outline Opposition Unity And Reform Plan

Lukman disclosed that the coalition had developed three major documents to provide the foundation for its proposed political cooperation. They are a National Covenant for Democratic Renewal, a Framework for Opposition Unity and a National Reform Programme. He said the documents were developed by working groups drawn from participating political parties following the first summit of opposition leaders, held in Abuja on August 31.

He explained that the covenant would establish the principles guiding the coalition, while the framework would provide mechanisms for managing disagreements among participating parties. The third document, the National Reform Programme, would outline the minimum policy commitments expected of any government produced by the coalition. Describing it as a collective manifesto, Lukman said the programme had been developed by examining the policy proposals of the different parties and identifying areas where they could reach common ground.

The National Reform Programme is basically like the minimum undertaking that a government produced by the coalition will commit to, he said. He added that the documents would be made available to the media and the Nigerian public on November 30 for scrutiny. He said the forthcoming summit would mark the next phase of efforts to build an opposition capable of defending Nigeria democracy, restoring public confidence in institutions and presenting citizens with a credible alternative for national leadership.

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He said previous opposition cooperation had often relied on personal understandings that failed to survive changing political circumstances. This time, we have chosen to build on a different foundation. Opposition parties are putting their commitments in writing, institutionalising our cooperation, and establishing principles that must outlive both the moment and the personalities, the statement reads. Lukman insisted that the coalition was not asking participating parties to dissolve themselves or abandon their individual political identities.

Rather, the objective was to create a platform through which they could cooperate while retaining their structures and existing candidates. We are not asking any party to dissolve itself and stop existing. They will continue to exist, he explained. He also acknowledged that some parties were prepared to cooperate only on issues such as electoral credibility and the protection of votes, without necessarily agreeing to support another party presidential candidate.

Single Candidate Selection Remains Major Unresolved Issue

However, the most difficult issue confronting the coalition remains unresolved: whether the participating parties will eventually agree to support a single presidential candidate against Tinubu. Lukman acknowledged that there was currently no agreed mechanism for selecting a common presidential candidate. He said the organisers needed the direct involvement and consent of the presidential candidates before such an arrangement could be discussed conclusively.

So we spend the better part of the time from August to now trying to put the table and convince all of them to sit on the table. I think we have reached that agreement right and on the basis of that on that 30th November all of them will be there and the party chairman will sign a formal agreement committing to working together and what working together will entail will include a number of things that will be announced that very day which may include some joint campaigns.

The detail will be worked out and will be announced on that very day, he said. The issue is particularly sensitive given the competing ambitions of opposition figures, including former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State governor Peter Obi. The NDC, for instance, has indicated that any discussion about a common presidential candidate must take account of its preference for the Obi-Wan ticket, Lukman said.

Opposition Unity Efforts Face Internal Disagreements And Attacks

Lukman said such differences would have to be addressed through further negotiations, describing the entire process as one of confidence-building. He expressed concern that supporters of opposition parties were increasingly engaging in public attacks against one another rather than concentrating on challenging the ruling APC. One of the things that is so disturbing to us is a situation where people in opposition are fighting themselves and dissipating energy against themselves instead of facing a common enemy, he said.

He warned that the APC would ultimately benefit if the opposition allowed its internal disagreements to undermine the coalition. According to him, the coalition is expected to finalise and sign its common agreement at the summit, as well as determine the direction of its activities ahead of the January 16, 2027 elections. The coalition thanked member parties, delegates and partners for their understanding and apologised for any inconvenience caused by the change in date.

It, however, noted that the venue and accreditation arrangements remained unchanged, adding that any further updates would be communicated to delegates and the media. The coalition had on Monday disclosed that opposition parties are set to sign a covenant for democratic renewal at their second summit, originally scheduled for November 23 in Abuja.