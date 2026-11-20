Veteran journalist Simon Kolawole will release a 296-page book on the intrigues of Nigeria's 2023 presidential election on November 23. The book examines how Bola Tinubu won, the Atiku-Wike rivalry, and Peter Obi's Obidient movement.

Veteran Nigerian journalist Simon Kolawole is set to release a book examining the political manoeuvres, rivalries and alliances that shaped the 2023 presidential election. The 296-page book is titled Winning Formula: The Inside Story of Nigeria's 2023 Presidential Election.

New Book on Nigeria's 2023 Election

Its publishers, Cable Books, announced on Friday that the book will go on sale on Monday, November 23. Kolawole is the founder of TheCable, an online newspaper launched in 2014. The book draws on insider briefings, court filings and polling data to examine the election and the political calculations behind its outcome. According to the publishers, it is enriched by those sources and told with the pace of a newsroom and the eye of a data analyst.

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In the book, Kolawole examines how President Bola Tinubu secured victory and how he outmanoeuvred former President Muhammadu Buhari. It also details how former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike destroyed each other's presidential ambition. The book further explores how Peter Obi and the Obidient movement became a phenomenon. Describing the book's central themes, Kolawole said it would explain how the winning formula that decided it all was hiding in plain sight.

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He described the story as one of naivety, cat-and-mouse games, cold calculations and subterfuge. He said the book is the definitive account of how the 2023 election was decided. The book also explores voting patterns in presidential elections since 1999. It examines the controversy surrounding the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

Key Candidates and Election Results

It further details how former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo lost out in the succession contest ahead of the 2023 poll. The 2023 presidential election had four candidates who each polled more than one million votes: Tinubu, Atiku, Obi and New Nigeria Peoples Party candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso. The poll was also followed by controversy over delays in uploading presidential polling-unit results to the Independent National Electoral Commission's Result Viewing Portal.

There were also legal challenges by candidates who disputed the outcome, generating global headlines as three candidates laid claim to victory. A central argument in the book is that no candidate has won Nigeria's presidency in the Fourth Republic without building a competitive coalition across at least two of the country's three largest voting blocs. Those blocs are the Hausa-Fulani, the Igbo and the Yoruba. The winning candidate must also add decisive support from a minority geopolitical zone.

The book combines political history, electoral analysis and accounts of events behind the scenes. It explains how alliances and voting patterns influenced the outcome of the election. It also explains why Nigeria's deepest divisions can also compel the alliances that decide its presidency. The book is part political history, part electoral arithmetic and part behind-the-scenes narrative.

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Author Background and Distribution

Kolawole began his journalism career at Complete Football magazine in 1993. He later worked with TheNews/TEMPO group and City People. He joined THISDAY in 1997 and served as editor of the newspaper from 2007 to 2012. In 2022, he published Fellow Nigerians, It's All Politics, a collection of essays on leadership, democracy and national development.

Winning Formula will be distributed nationwide by Rovingheights bookstore. The book is expected to offer an authoritative account of the most contested and controversial election in a generation. It documents the intrigues, the technology glitch that froze the country in real time, and the thrilling court battle that followed.