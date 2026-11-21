In his book Winning Formula, journalist Simon Kolawole reveals how President Bola Tinubu secured victory despite assumptions of northern opposition, citing strong partisan loyalty, historical political alliances, and the north-south power rotation agreement as key factors that shaped the electoral outcome.

The founder of the prominent media organization TheCable, Simon Kolawole, has offered a compelling and detailed analysis of the 2023 Nigerian presidential election, asserting that President Bola Tinubu narrowly avoided a significant defeat had the geopolitical dynamics of northern Nigeria played out differently.

In his recently published work titled Winning Formula: The Inside Story of Nigeria's 2023 Presidential Election, Kolawole dismantles the common assumption that the northern electorate acted as a monolithic block against Tinubu. He argues that if an overwhelming majority of northerners across the three geopolitical zones in the northern region had utilized the ethno-regional card against the president-elect, the outcome would have been vastly different.

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Official Election Results Breakdown

The Independent National Electoral Commission officially declared Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress as the winner with 8,794,726 votes, which constituted 36.61 percent of the total valid votes cast. He was trailed by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, who secured 6,984,520 votes representing 29.07 percent, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party finished third with 6,101,533 votes, accounting for 25.40 percent.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party came in fourth with 1,496,687 votes, capturing 6.23 percent of the electorate. Kolawole's analysis reveals that Atiku Abubakar had banking his campaign strategy on near-total support from the entire northern region, coupled with fragmented support from the south. The expectation was that southerners would vote for either Tinubu or Obi due to sentiments surrounding the long-standing debate on power rotation between the north and south of the country.

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However, the political calculations in the north did not align with Atiku's projections. Instead, 39 percent of the votes in the northern region went to Tinubu, while the PDP candidate secured 36 percent and Obi garnered 13 percent. This distribution of votes indicates that partisan loyalty often superseded regional allegiance, a finding that reshapes the understanding of the electoral landscape.

Regional Voting Patterns Analysis

The data shows that Tinubu led in two of the three northern zones, specifically the north-west and north-central regions, while Atiku maintained leadership in the north-east zone. In the ten core northern states, Atiku received 3,492,881 votes compared to Tinubu's 3,287,858, a relatively narrow difference of 205,023 votes. This close margin underscores the intensity of the competition and the fragility of the assumptions made by political strategists prior to the election.

Kolawole highlights several factors that worked in Tinubu's favor, pointing to his long-standing political network cultivated over decades. Since his tenure as the governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007, and even earlier during his time in the senatorial race in 1992, Tinubu had been building alliances. He aligned with powerful political groups, including those associated with Major General Shehu Musa Yar'Adua. These alliances remained active and effective when he became president, demonstrating the long-term value of political diplomacy.

Furthermore, the author notes that some northern political leaders were committed to the north-south power rotation understanding, which suggested that power should shift to the south in 2023 after eight years under President Buhari. Breaking this agreement was seen as potentially destabilizing, recalling the bad blood generated when President Jonathan ran for re-election in 2011.

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Factors Influencing Voter Behavior

This historical context influenced voter behavior, as many northerners prioritized party loyalty over regional identity, viewing the election as an APC versus PDP contest rather than a north versus south battle. Additionally, the Muslim-Muslim ticket on the APC ballot may have appealed to primordial sentiments, helping Tinubu in areas like Benue state, where religious dynamics had previously made the region a proxy battleground between northern influence and local Christian populations.

Despite the PDP's internal division between Obi and Atiku, which split their vote base, Tinubu managed to secure a significant haul in Benue with 310,468 votes, proving that religious sensitivities and party loyalty could override regional expectations.