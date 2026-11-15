Simi Puts Abuja Concert on Hold, Confirms Lagos Show for December 5

Nigerian singer Simi has suspended her SimiLive Abuja concert due to unresolved venue logistics and promised full ticket refunds through Partyverse, while confirming her Lagos show will hold on December 5 at a new venue, Livespot Entertarium.

Nigerian singer Simi sola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, has announced that her planned Simi Live Abuja concert has been put on hold due to unresolved logistical arrangements with the venue.

The singer made the announcement in a message to her fans on Saturday, expressing disappointment over the development and apologising to those who had bought tickets and looked forward to the show. It hurts my heart to say this, but we have to put the SimiLive ABUJA show on hold for right now, she said. Explaining the reason for the decision, Simi said the venue arrangements had not come together as expected, despite her earlier announcement of the concert.

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Simi Explains Venue Logistics Issues

Logistics with the venue have not come together as well as I had hoped. I announced the date in hopes that everything would work out in time, but they have not yet, and I do not want to fail you, she added. The Abuja edition of SimiLive was scheduled for December 12, 2026, at 21 Arena, Arts and Crafts Village, Central Business District, Abuja. Simi apologised to fans who had already purchased tickets and directed them to Partyverse for refunds.

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You have been buying tickets and getting excited, and I am so sorry to disappoint you. We are going to refund all purchased tickets for the SIMILive ABUJA show, she said. The singer, however, did not announce a new date for the Abuja concert or specify when the refunds would be completed.

Lagos Concert Venue Changed to Livespot

Meanwhile, she reassured her Lagos fans that her concert scheduled for December 5 would still hold, although the venue had been changed to Livespot Entertarium. LAGOS DO NOT PANIC! See you on the 5th of December. We are moving to a new venue, she said, announcing Livespot Entertarium as the new location.

She added that other arrangements remained unchanged, with the doors expected to open at 6 pm, and encouraged fans who were yet to purchase tickets to do so through her official website. Simi, known for songs including Duduke, Joromi and Love Do not Care, has built a following for her soulful vocals and songwriting.