Shukurat Oladipo Named Best Defender in Italian Serie A Women Following Stellar Season with AS Roma

Nigerian defender Shukurat Oladipo has achieved a historic milestone by being named the Best Defender in Italy's Serie A Women after a dominant championship-winning campaign with AS Roma.

Shukurat Oladipo , the talented defender for the Nigerian Super Falcons and former star of FC Robo Queens, has reached a monumental milestone in her professional career.

In a stunning display of defensive prowess and tactical intelligence, Oladipo has been officially recognized as the Best Defender in Italy's Serie A Women following an exceptional 2025–26 season with the prestigious club AS Roma. This accolade is a testament to her rapid adaptation to the European game and her ability to compete at the highest level of women's football.

In addition to being named the league's top defender, she was also included in the Serie A Women Team of the Year. She shares this honor with her esteemed teammates Manuela Giugliano, Giada Greggi, and Giulia Dragoni, highlighting the collective strength of a Roma side that dominated the Italian landscape to secure the league title. The statistical breakdown of Oladipo's season paints a picture of a defensive powerhouse.

Over the course of the campaign, the 21-year-old featured in 18 Serie A matches, starting in 15 of those encounters. Her presence in the backline was almost synonymous with success, as the team recorded an impressive 11 clean sheets during her time on the pitch. Remarkably, Roma remained unbeaten in every single league match in which Oladipo played, underscoring her critical role in the team's defensive stability. Her individual contributions were equally formidable, recording 27 interceptions and 27 tackles.

Furthermore, her ability to read the game was evident through 70 clearances and a staggering 104 recoveries from just 1,398 minutes of action. These metrics solidify her reputation as one of the most efficient and reliable defenders currently playing in Europe. Beyond the domestic league, Oladipo's influence extended to the continental stage. She made a total of 30 appearances across all competitions during the season, a feat that included her highly anticipated debut in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Making a mark in the most prestigious club competition in Europe is no small achievement for a young player, and it served as a catalyst for her rise within the AS Roma squad. Her transition from the Nigerian league to the pinnacle of Italian football has been seamless, proving that the talent fostered at clubs like FC Robo Queens can translate effectively to the world stage.

The culmination of this successful run was witnessed on Saturday, when AS Roma officially lifted the Serie A Women trophy after a decisive 2-0 victory over Genoa, sealing their status as the best team in the country. The rise of Shukurat Oladipo is not just a personal victory but a significant moment for Nigerian sports. Alongside her compatriot Rinsola Babajide, Oladipo is helping to strengthen the growing footprint of Nigerian women in European football.

Their success sends a powerful message to aspiring athletes across Africa, demonstrating that with discipline and skill, the doors to the world's elite leagues are open. The Super Falcons continue to produce world-class talent, and Oladipo's recognition as the best defender in Italy is a beacon of hope and a source of national pride. As she continues to build her reputation, she is establishing herself as a cornerstone of both her club and her national team.

As the season draws to a close, the focus now shifts to the ultimate prize of the domestic double. All eyes are on Oladipo and Babajide as they prepare for the Coppa Italia Femminile final against their fierce rivals, Juventus, scheduled for May 24. Having already secured the league title, Roma is now poised to claim the cup, which would cement their absolute dominance over Italian women's football for the season.

Given Oladipo's current form and the momentum of the squad, the possibility of completing the double seems highly likely. Her journey from Nigeria to the summit of Italian football is an inspiring narrative of ambition and excellence





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