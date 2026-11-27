Shooting Stars and Rivers United drew 1-1 in Nigeria Premier Football League action, but the match ended in chaos as home supporters assaulted referee Grema Muhammad and opposing players.

Shooting Stars and Rivers United played a 1-1 draw in the first match of the weekend as they fell short of their respective targets before kick-off. The two heavyweights of the Nigeria Premier Football League faced off under the lights at the Lekan Salami Stadium on Friday night.

Context and Pre-Match Stakes

Shooting Stars came into the match looking to bounce back from the defeat to defending champions Enugu Rangers last week in Awka, while Rivers United targeted a consolidation win in their chase to return to the top four after last week's inspiring win over Niger Tornadoes. However, neither side took maximum points on the night, with a point each after 90 minutes in a well-contested encounter in Ibadan.

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Violent Fan Attack on Officials

Meanwhile, the highlight of the match wasn't the result nor the performance of both sides but how fans of the home team launched attacks on the match officials after the final whistle after a perceived controversial officiating. A group of Shooting Stars fans stormed onto the pitch and physically assaulted the center referee, Grema Muhammad, and the attack was captured on tape as a man in green attire hit the referee on his head.

Assaults On Players And Referees

The home fans also attacked players of Rivers United as chaos ensued at the Lekan Salami Stadium on Friday night at the end of the match. Another incident captured on tape showed how one of the referees became paralysed and was being aided by some Rivers United players after he was violently attacked by the home fans.

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Pattern Of Stadium Disorder

This marks the second time the irate home fans have been involved in attacks on either match officials or visiting teams after displeasure with the outcome of a match. Fans previously damaged their bus after the South West Derby ended goalless. The fans also attacked match officials for what they perceived to be contentious officiating in the derby.

Official Response Pending

The league body has yet to state the incidents, nor have the two clubs, as of the time of filing this report. Authorities are expected to review the footage and issue sanctions for the violence that marred the fixture between these two major Nigerian football entities.