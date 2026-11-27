Shooting Stars and Rivers United ended 1-1 in NPFL action as Ibadan fans attacked referees after controversial officiating decisions marred the weekend fixture.

Shooting Stars and Rivers United played a 1-1 draw in the first match of the weekend as they fell short of their respective targets after 90 minutes. The two heavyweights of the Nigeria Premier Football League faced off under the lights at the Lekan Salami Stadium on Friday night. Shooting Stars came into the match looking to bounce back from the defeat to defending champions Enugu Rangers last week in Awka, while Rivers United targeted a consolidation win in their chase to return to the top four after last week's inspiring win over Niger Tornadoes. However, neither side took maximum points on the night, with a point each after 90 minutes in a well-contested encounter in Ibadan.

Referee Assault Sparks Stadium Chaos

Meanwhile, the highlight of the match wasn't the result or the performance of both sides but how fans of the Shooting Stars launched attacks on the match officials after the final whistle following perceived controversial officiating. A group of Shooting Stars fans stormed onto the pitch and physically assaulted the center referee, Grema Muhammad, and the attack was captured on tape as a man in green attire hit the referee on his head. The home fans also attacked players of Rivers United as chaos ensued at the Lekan Salami Stadium on Friday night at the end of the match.

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Violence Targets Match Officials

Another incident captured on tape showed how one of the referees became paralysed and was being aided by some Rivers United players after he was violently attacked by the home fans. This marks the second time the irate home fans have been involved in attacks on either match officials or visiting teams after displeasure with the outcome of a match. Fans previously damaged their bus after the South West Derry ended goalless. The fans also attacked match officials for what they perceived to be contentious officiating in the derby.

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Stakeholder Response Needed

The league body has yet to state the incidents, nor have the two clubs, as of the time of filing this report. The Nigeria Premier Football League typically issues statements regarding pitch invasions and violence against officials to ensure player and official safety. Shooting Stars and Rivers United are expected to cooperate with investigations into the behavior of their supporter groups. The incident highlights ongoing challenges regarding crowd control in the NPFL.

Impact on League Standing

The 1-1 draw leaves both teams with increased pressure to secure victories in upcoming fixtures. Shooting Stars seeks to recover from their recent loss to Enugu Rangers and improve their position. Rivers United aims to build on their win against Niger Tornadoes and solidify their push for the top four. The points shared in Ibadan mean both clubs must remain vigilant in their remaining matches to achieve their seasonal objectives. The Nigeria Premier Football League continues to monitor the situation as clubs prepare for the next round of fixtures.