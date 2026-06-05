Shoemaking Redefines Survival for Physically Challenged Nigerians

In Nigeria, physically challenged people are turning to vocational skills like shoemaking, tailoring, and welding to escape a life of begging and poverty. Ahmed Adebayo's story highlights the resilience and challenges faced by these artisans, including rising production costs, limited social protection, and the need for financial assistance to grow their businesses. The article examines how vocational training can empower disabled individuals to achieve self‑sufficiency and dignity, while also questioning whether skill acquisition alone is enough to break the cycle of exclusion.

Daily, physically challenged persons are quietly redefining survival through shoemaking, tailoring and other vocational skills to escape a life often associated with begging and dependency.

However, behind these stories of resilience lies a harsher reality of rising production costs, weak social protection and limited access to decent work, raising urgent questions about whether skill acquisition alone is enough to break the vicious cycle of poverty and exclusion, writes AYOOLA OLASUPO. For years, Ahmed Adebayo grappled with a reality familiar to many physically challenged persons in Nigeria: poverty, dependence and the ever‑present lure of street begging.

Born with a hunchback and severely deformed limbs, the Kwara State indigene faced daunting odds from an early age. With little support to cater to his welfare After years of isolation and homelessness, Ahmed turned to the craft of shoemaking, apprenticing under a seasoned artisan in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State. In his modest roadside workshop in Ogun State, the rhythmic sound of hammers striking leather echoes daily, replacing despair with purpose.

Seated among worn tools, scraps of leather and unfinished footwear, the physically challenged shoemaker tells the correspondent how learning a vocational skill became his pathway to self‑reliance. He explained that his work helps him resist the temptation of street begging despite the economic hardship and physical limitations he continues to face. He revealed being the only physically challenged apprentice among the six in the workshop where he learnt his craft. The world outside the workshop confronts Adebayo with daily challenges. Every trip to purchase materials at a distan





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