ADC gubernatorial candidate Bilyaminu Yusuf Shinkafi restructures campaign team in Zamfara, removing members and clarifying leadership roles ahead of election.

Bilyaminu Yusuf Shinkafi, the African Democratic Congress governorship candidate in Zamfara State, has announced significant adjustments to his campaign leadership team. The announcement, made available to journalists in Gusau on Monday, confirms the removal of several council members following stakeholder feedback.

Strategic Leadership Structure Defined

Bilyaminu Yusuf Shinkafi clarified the command hierarchy to ensure effective coordination between the party, candidates, and the campaign council. He assumed the role of providing overall strategic leadership while coordinating all ADC candidates across the state. Malam Shehu Maishanu Gulubba will lead the party's state structure to support these efforts.

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The candidate disclosed that these modifications were added as an addendum to the initial campaign council list. The changes were implemented after consultations with stakeholders who raised concerns through both public and private channels regarding the original composition.

Stakeholder Feedback Drives Changes

The restructuring was directly triggered by reservations expressed by various political stakeholders in the region. Shinkafi acknowledged that specific members were dropped from the council after these concerns were formally raised. This responsive approach aims to align the campaign structure with the expectations of the party base.

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The candidate emphasized that the adjustments were necessary to strengthen the internal mechanisms of the African Democratic Congress. The goal is to create a more cohesive unit capable of navigating the complexities of the upcoming gubernatorial election in Zamfara.

Restoring Dignity and Prosperity

Bilyaminu Yusuf Shinkafi reiterated the ADC commitment to building an inclusive and result-oriented political movement. He stated the campaign aims to secure victory not just for the party but to restore prosperity and dignity to Zamfara State. The candidate promised to make the state safe and ensure it shines again under their leadership.

The campaign team plans to utilize this restructured leadership to streamline operations ahead of the election. Shinkafi described the team as ready to deliver tangible results for the citizens of Zamfara through coordinated political action.

Next Steps in the Electoral Process

With the leadership framework now clarified, the ADC campaign in Zamfara is preparing to intensify its outreach activities. The defined roles of Bilyaminu Yusuf Shinkafi and Malam Shehu Maishanu Gulubba will guide the strategic implementation of campaign plans.

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The candidate indicated that the streamlined structure will facilitate better communication and resource allocation. This administrative clarity is expected to enhance the party's operational efficiency as it moves closer to the polling day in the state.