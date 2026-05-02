Shinkafi Announces Senatorial Bid for Zamfara North in 2027

APC chieftain Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi declares his intention to run for the Zamfara North Senatorial seat, citing a history of inadequate representation and advocating for equitable power distribution within the district. He emphasizes his extensive political experience and confidence in the APC's continued dominance in Zamfara State.

Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, a prominent figure within the All Progressives Congress ( APC ), has formally announced his ambition to contest for the Senator ial seat representing Zamfara North in the upcoming 2027 general elections.

Shinkafi, who previously vied for the governorship of Zamfara State, articulated a deep concern regarding the historical lack of robust and effective representation experienced by the constituents of Zamfara North Senatorial District since the return to democratic governance in 1999. He contends that this prolonged period of inadequate representation has directly resulted in the denial of essential benefits and developmental opportunities that the people rightfully deserve.

Shinkafi’s declaration isn’t simply a personal ambition; it’s framed as a response to a growing sentiment within the district, a call for a more equitable distribution of political power and a commitment to addressing long-standing marginalization. He specifically highlighted a pattern of the senatorial position consistently being held by individuals from a single area within the district, effectively excluding other local government areas from having their voices heard and their needs addressed at the national level.

This imbalance, he argues, stands in stark contrast to the representation models observed in other senatorial districts, where opportunities are more widely dispersed. The prevailing demand among the populace of Zamfara North centers on the zoning of the senatorial seat to Shinkafi Local Government.

This call for zoning is rooted in principles of justice, fairness, equity, and inclusivity, aiming to rectify historical imbalances and ensure that all segments of the senatorial district have a fair chance to participate in the political process. Shinkafi believes that such a move would be instrumental in fostering unity, promoting peace, and driving progress and advancement within Zamfara North, a region he asserts has been systematically marginalized by successive administrations.

He envisions a future where the senatorial district is no longer overlooked but actively integrated into the state’s developmental agenda. Shinkafi brings to the table a substantial and diverse background in both national and state-level politics. His extensive experience includes serving as Patron of the Tinubu–Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in 2023, demonstrating his commitment to the APC’s national objectives.

Prior to his involvement with the APC, he held key positions within the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), including serving as National Secretary and as a member of the APGA Board of Trustees. His political acumen was further demonstrated through his role as Deputy Chairman of the Matawalle Governorship Campaign Council in Zamfara State during the 2023 elections.

Currently, he serves as the Executive Secretary of Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development, an organization dedicated to promoting peaceful coexistence and societal progress. Shinkafi is confident that this wealth of experience, accumulated through years of dedicated service in various political capacities, will be invaluable in transforming the Zamfara North Senatorial Zone.

He intends to leverage his understanding of the political landscape, his network of contacts, and his proven leadership skills to advocate for policies and initiatives that will address the specific needs and challenges facing the region. He plans to focus on improving infrastructure, enhancing educational opportunities, promoting economic development, and ensuring the security and well-being of the people of Zamfara North.

His commitment extends beyond simply securing the senatorial seat; it encompasses a long-term vision for the sustainable development and prosperity of the entire district. Looking ahead to the 2027 elections, Shinkafi expressed unwavering confidence in the strength of the APC within Zamfara State. He firmly believes that the APC is deeply entrenched as the dominant political force in the state and is well-positioned to secure victory in all elective positions.

He anticipates that the party will once again demonstrate its electoral prowess by delivering a resounding victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, mirroring the success achieved in the 2023 presidential polls. Shinkafi’s optimism is based on the APC’s strong grassroots support, its effective mobilization strategies, and its commitment to addressing the socio-economic challenges facing the people of Zamfara State.

He emphasized the importance of unity within the party and called on all APC members to work together to ensure a successful outcome in the upcoming elections. He believes that a united and focused APC is the key to unlocking the full potential of Zamfara State and delivering the dividends of democracy to all its citizens.

Shinkafi’s entry into the senatorial race is expected to invigorate the political landscape of Zamfara North and spark a robust debate on the issues that matter most to the people of the district. His campaign is likely to focus on his vision for a more equitable, prosperous, and secure future for Zamfara North, and his ability to deliver on that vision will ultimately determine his success in the 2027 elections





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Zamfara North Senator APC Sani Shinkafi 2027 Elections Zoning Representation

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