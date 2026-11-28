Vice President Kashim Shettima criticizes ADC presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and NDC candidate Peter Obi for regional campaigning ahead of the 2027 election.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has publicly accused ADC presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and NDC candidate Peter Obi of conducting regional campaigns ahead of the 2027 presidential election. He insisted that no candidate can win the presidency without building broad national alliances. The Vice President made these remarks at an All Progressives Congress rally in Enugu, Enugu State, on Saturday. He urged the Southeast region to consolidate its alliance with the ruling party. Shettima argued that political power in Nigeria cannot be secured through appeals to ethnic or religious sentiments. Instead, it requires strategic alliances, compromises, and negotiations across geopolitical boundaries.

Shettima emphasized that no section of the country can win a presidential election in isolation. He stated that the most consequential electoral victories in Nigerian history have involved negotiations. He explained that political power in a federation as diverse as Nigeria is never served individually. It is earned through negotiations, reciprocal concessions, strategic alliances, and extraordinary sacrifices. The Vice President spoke during the APC presidential campaign rally in Enugu, Enugu State. He used the platform to highlight the necessity of unity in Nigerian politics. His comments targeted the campaign itineraries of the two opposition politicians seeking to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

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Analysis Of Regional Itineraries And Alliances

Shettima claimed that Atiku and Obi have demonstrated an inability to build a sufficiently broad national coalition. He alleged that Peter Obi had visited only 17 states, concentrating largely on the Southeast and Southsouth regions. The Vice President noted that Kaduna was the only northern state Obi had visited. He further alleged that Atiku Abubakar had visited only six states, all located in northern Nigeria. Shettima argued that such regional campaign strategies could not guarantee victory in a presidential election. He stated that elections are won through negotiations, compromises, and bridge-building, not divisions.

The Vice President recalled how former President Muhammadu Buhari secured the presidency in 2015. He noted that despite enjoying substantial electoral support in northern Nigeria, Buhari could not win until he forged an alliance with the Southwest. Shettima said this alliance provided Buhari with the necessary electoral support to win. This example underscores the importance of cooperation across regional boundaries in Nigerian politics. The Vice President used this historical precedent to argue that regional bases alone are insufficient for national victory.

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Allegations Of Financial Motives And Mischief

Shettima made serious allegations regarding the motives of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi in the upcoming election. He alleged that the two politicians were not genuinely contesting the 2027 presidential election to win. Instead, he claimed they were seeking financial gains and intended to cause mischief after losing. Shettima said he dared to make these statements without any fear of contradiction. He asserted that the primary goals of these candidates were to make money and create disorder post-election. These claims highlight the intense political rivalry and accusations of bad faith in Nigerian electoral politics.

The Vice President expressed confidence that the All Progressives Congress would defeat Atiku and Obi. He predicted that the ruling party would bring their presidential ambitions to an end. In a sarcastic remark, Shettima suggested that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should appoint Peter Obi as chairman of the Southeast Development Commission after the election. This comment was perceived as a dismissal of Obi's political viability and a challenge to his claims of regional support. The remark underscored Shettima's belief that the opposition lacks the national appeal necessary to govern.

Southeast Support And Future Political Outlook

Shettima addressed the Southeast's aspiration to produce a Nigerian president. He declared his support for the emergence of a president of Southeastern extraction. He stressed that this ambition could be realized through strategic political engagement. Shettima clarified his stance on regional representation, stating he has never advocated for a northern presidency. Instead, he advocates for the emergence of a Nigerian President of northern origin. He applied the same logic to the Southwest, advocating for a Nigerian President of southwestern extraction. He affirmed his belief in the emergence of a Nigerian President of southeastern origin. He emphasized that ethnic identities are an inheritance of birth, but citizenship is a covenant that binds the nation.

The Vice President described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Southeast's strongest political ally. He assured the region that its political and economic interests were safe under Tinubu's leadership. Shettima stated that the Southeast has no friend, no ally, no believer in its potential, and no advocate of its interests like President Tinubu. He urged the people of the Southeast to strengthen their alliance with the APC by voting for Tinubu and other ruling party candidates in the forthcoming general elections. Shettima concluded by saying that there is power in numbers and that the alliance must be watered with the APC. He assured the audience that the Southeast is in safe hands under the current political arrangement. This rally in Enugu, Enugu State, serves as a critical mobilization effort for the 2027 election cycle. The Vice President's speech reinforces the APC's strategy of building cross-regional coalitions to secure victory.