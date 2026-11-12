Shettima Sets 1.2 Million Vote Target for Tinubu in Ondo Ahead of 2027 Election

Vice President Kashim Shettima rallied APC supporters in Akure, setting a 1.2 million vote target for President Tinubu in Ondo State and criticizing opposition candidates Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has set a target of at least 1.2 million votes from Ondo State for President Bola Tinubu in the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

He issued the directive on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at an APC rally at the Township Stadium in Akure, the Ondo State capital. Shettima represented President Tinubu at the event. Shettima said Ondo State has the capacity to meet the target. He noted the state has 2.1 million registered voters, with 1.8 million Permanent Voter Cards collected.

Also read Shettima Says All Four Former Jigawa Governors Back Tinubu for 2027

Shettima Criticizes Opposition Social Media Strategy

He said the expectation is for Ondo to deliver 1.2 million votes from those 1.8 million PVCs. The target is a benchmark for the ruling party in a key political battleground. During his address, Shettima criticized opposition candidates Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress and Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress. He said they rely heavily on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook for mobilization.

He contrasted that with the large crowd at the Akure rally, arguing digital presence does not equal real political power or voter loyalty. Shettima questioned Atiku's support in Adamawa State. He said of the five governors that have ruled Adamawa, none is aligned with Atiku and that all political actors in the state are not with him.

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He also dismissed Peter Obi's influence in Anambra State, saying Obi's performance as governor was zero and that he lacks backing from influential former and serving leaders there. Shettima listed campaign stops across Nigeria. He said the rallies started in Kaduna, then Cross River in Calabar, Nasarawa, Ekiti, Akwa Ibom, Port Harcourt in Rivers State, and Ebonyi. He described each as energetic and massive, and said Ondo must now come out to support the President.

Governor Aiyedatiwa Pledges One Million Votes

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa pledged that the state would deliver at least one million votes for Tinubu. He recalled that Ondo recorded the highest percentage of votes for Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election. He said federal reforms have reached the grassroots and enabled his administration to pursue development projects. Aiyedatiwa said APC members would return to their local governments, wards and units to mobilize support.

Aiyedatiwa acknowledged the appointment of three ministers from Ondo State. They are Taiwo Oyedele, Minister for Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy; Ayo Olawanle, Minister for Youth Development; and Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior. Abdullaziz Yari, Director-General of the Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council, urged Ondo to exceed the one million vote pledge. He stressed that APC leaders and stakeholders must set aside internal differences to maximize electoral support.

Deputy Director-General, South-West 1, of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Opeyemi Bamidele, conveyed Tinubu's directive to party leaders to close ranks ahead of the presidential and National Assembly elections. He said Tinubu specifically directed that Aiyedatiwa, as state campaign coordinator, should be recognized by all party leaders and urged the governor to be accessible to all stakeholders. Bamidele called on APC leaders across the southern, central and northern senatorial districts to take active roles, saying no group should be sidelined.

Imo Governor Urges Unity And PVC Collection

Hope Uzodimma, Governor of Imo State, Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Secretary of the Presidential Campaign Council, urged unity and voter participation. He said eligible voters who have not collected their PVCs should do so immediately. He noted Ondo has 2.4 million registered voters, but only 1.4 million have collected their cards, leaving nearly one million uncollected at INEC offices. He called on APC leaders and supporters to embrace unity, teamwork and sacrifice.

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Uzodimma described Ondo as Tinubu's political home and urged residents to put aside grievances and vote massively for the President and his running mate. Former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole urged Nigerians, especially youths, to support Tinubu's re-election. He said the country needs statesmen rather than petty traders in politics. He praised Tinubu for appointing competent people, citing Oyedele as evidence of confidence in Nigerian intellectual capacity.

Oshiomhole said the administration has invested in roads and railways and approved an additional N70,000 for federal civil servants to improve purchasing power. He said Tinubu is committed to job creation and tackling the power crisis, promising a radical review in a second term with plans to double electricity generation and resolve transmission challenges.

He challenged youths to compare the time to establish a factory or refinery with that for a shopping mall, arguing Obi's business orientation is unsuitable for long-term development. He criticized import-dependent businesses, saying their operators lack moral standing to lecture Nigerians on job creation. A former Ondo State Governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, pledged to work with other leaders for the APC's success in the state.

The rally brought together governors, party chieftains, women and youth leaders, and National Assembly members to mobilize support for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.