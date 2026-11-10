Shettima Says All Four Former Jigawa Governors Back Tinubu for 2027

Vice President Kashim Shettima says all four former Jigawa governors back Bola Tinubu for 2027, citing rail, road and water projects in the North.

Vice President Kashim Shettima told an All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, on Tuesday that President Bola Tinubu would receive decisive support from the state in the 2027 presidential election. Speaking to supporters, Shettima said the state's political leadership had lined up behind the president ahead of the vote.

Shettima's central claim was that all four former governors of Jigawa State now back Tinubu and the APC. He named Ali Sa'ad, Saminu Turaki, Muhammad Badaru and Sule Lamido as the political heavyweights aligning with the party. The claim places a prominent opposition figure among the APC's supporters, which makes it a significant assertion in the run-up to the 2027 contest.

Also read VP Shettima Says Tinubu Has Fulfilled Obligations to Ebonyi, Seeks 2027 Mandate Renewal

Former Jigawa Governors Named in APC Campaign Claim

Sule Lamido, the former governor named by Shettima, is a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he is aligned with the faction backed by Nyesom Wike. According to PREMIUM TIMES, Lamido had not responded to Shettima's claim at the time of reporting, leaving the assertion unconfirmed from his side.

Shettima framed the endorsements in broad terms, telling the crowd that Jigawa State is home to the APC and that every notable politician of consequence is with the party. He repeated the list of former governors in direct language, stating that Ali Sa'ad, Ibrahim Saminu Turaki, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar and Alhaji Sule Lamido were with the APC. The vice president did not present documentary evidence of the endorsements during the rally.

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Infrastructure Projects Cited as Proof of Delivery

Shettima argued that President Tinubu is a leader deeply committed to northern Nigeria, pointing to major infrastructure initiatives underway across the region. He said the administration was delivering on key campaign promises through visible projects rather than through pledges alone.

The vice president cited three specific examples: the revival and completion of previously abandoned road networks, ongoing rail expansions, and the Greater Dutse Water Project. He presented these developments as evidence that the federal government had followed through on commitments made to voters in the North.

Shettima's remarks linked the projects directly to the political case for the APC in Jigawa. By pairing the road, rail and water schemes with the endorsements of former governors, he sought to show voters that both political support and tangible development were moving in the same direction.

Appeal to Jigawa Voters Ahead of 2027

Shettima urged residents of Jigawa State to turn out en masse and reciprocate the administration's investments by delivering a landslide victory for President Tinubu and other APC candidates in 2027. He asked voters to answer the federal investments with a strong show of support at the polls.

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In making the appeal, Shettima said the people of the North are historically recognised for rewarding goodwill and loyalty. He presented that tradition as the basis for his call to voters, positioning the 2027 election as a test of whether Jigawa would repay the government's infrastructure commitments with a decisive mandate.