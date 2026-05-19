Vice-President Kashim Shettima represented President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday at the public presentation of "My Life of Duty and Allegiance", the autobiography of former military head of state Yakubu Gowon.

PHOTOS: Shettima , Jonathan , Sultan , Abdulsalami Abubakar attend Yakubu Gowon ’s autobiography presentation in Abuja, Vice-President Kashim Shettima represented President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday at the public presentation of "My Life of Duty and Allegiance", the autobiography of former military head of state Yakubu Gowon .

At the event held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja, were eminent Nigerians, including former President Goodluck Jonathan; Muhammed Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto; Muhammadu Sanusi II, Emir of Kano; Abdulsalami Abubakar, former military head of state; Mathew Kukah, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese; George Akume, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF); and Christopher Musa, minister of defence. Others are Caleb Muftawang, governor of Plateau; Tukur Buratai, former chief of army staff; Abdulrahman Dambazau, former minister of interior; Jerry Gana, former minister of information; Ike Nwachukwu, former minister of foreign affairs; and Alani Akinrinade, former chief of army staff, among other personalities.

Speaking at the event, Theophilus Danjuma, former minister of defence, said Gowon, as Nigeria's head of state during one of the most turbulent periods in the history of the country, exhibited immense courage and sterling character in steering "our beloved country from the brink of disintegration to a united, stable and strong nation". Represented by Martin Luther Agwai, former chief of defence staff (CDS), Danjuma said Gowon’s well-recorded slogan of "no victor, no vanquished" after the civil war set the tone for "his highly effective post-war policies of reconciliation, reconstruction and rehabilitation, which helped to speedily heal the scars of the war and put Nigeria on the path to sustainable recovery".

"He will forever be remembered as a leader whose love for his country and fellow citizens was unwavering, even in the most trying of times," he added





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Nigeria Former Military Head Of State Yakubu Gowon Shettima Jonathan Sultan Abdulsalami Abubakar Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Cen My Life Of Duty And Allegiance Autobiography Reconciliation Reconstruction Rehabilitation Courage Sterling Character No Victor No Vanquished Slogan Post-War Policies Healing Scars Putting Nigeria On The Path To Sustainable Rec Unwavering Love Sultan Of Sokoto Emirate Of Kano Former Military Head Of State

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