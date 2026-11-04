Shettima Highlights Infrastructure Agenda in Nasarawa Campaign Rally

Vice President Kashim Shettima promotes Tinubu administration infrastructure projects like the Akwanga-Jos highway during a Nasarawa State rally.

Vice President Kashim Shettima addressed a large gathering of supporters in Lafia, Nasarawa State, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, to outline the federal government's infrastructure strategy. He described the current administration's massive investments in transport networks as a critical component of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Infrastructure Connecting Economic Corridors

Shettima emphasized that the federal government is prioritizing the construction of strategic road networks to link major agricultural and industrial hubs with national markets. He specifically cited the Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe-Biu-Maiduguri Superhighway as a pivotal project designed to strengthen economic ties between the North-Central and North-Eastern geopolitical zones.

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The Vice President explained that this infrastructure initiative is part of a broader effort to weave concrete veins of commerce through every major economic corridor in the nation. By improving connectivity, the administration aims to reduce transportation costs for traders and lower the financial burden on families across the country.

Shettima noted that the project will facilitate the efficient movement of agricultural produce, minerals, and manufactured goods. He stated that bringing farms, mines, and factories closer to consumers and businesses will stimulate employment and accelerate economic development across all regions.

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Competing Views on Economic Reforms

The Vice President acknowledged that the federal government inherited an economy burdened by fiscal pressure and significant infrastructure deficits. He argued that the decisions made by the Tinubu administration were necessary to address structural defects and restore investor confidence in the Nigerian market.

He highlighted the administration's commitment to economic reforms intended to strengthen public finances and improve government revenues. Shettima claimed that these reforms have already stabilized the economy, stating that the worst days of fiscal instability are over and that the government is successfully raising revenue to support public investments.

The Vice President also pointed to the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, known as NELFUND, as a key educational reform. He informed the crowd that students from Nasarawa State now have access to higher education financing under this federal program, providing opportunities for academic advancement.

Impact on Nasarawa and Future Steps

Shettima emphasized that Nasarawa State stands to benefit significantly from the administration's focus on domestic production and industrial development. The Vice President highlighted the state's vast agricultural and mineral resources as assets that will be leveraged through improved transportation networks.

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He described the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway alongside the Akwanga-Jos route as evidence of the administration's determination to create a more integrated national economy. These projects are designed to address the infrastructure deficit that has long hindered national growth.

During the APC Presidential Campaign Rally, Shettima and Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, the APC National Chairman, urged the electorate to support the ticket for another term. The Vice President framed the upcoming election as a chance to complete the mission of connecting producers to markets and easing movement across regions.

The campaign event served as a platform to showcase the tangible progress made under the current leadership. Shettima concluded by asserting that the Renewed Hope Agenda represents a long-awaited silver lining for Nigeria, promising continued reforms to encourage production and protect public finances.