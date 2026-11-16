Vice President Kashim Shettima approved funding for 3.5 million fertilizer bags to support farmers during the dry season, aiming to boost food security and local production.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has officially approved the immediate production and distribution of approximately 3.5 million bags of fertilizer to agricultural communities across Nigeria. This major intervention is scheduled to commence ahead of the forthcoming dry season farming period. The program is designed to significantly reduce agricultural costs while strengthening national food security for millions of citizens.

Core Mechanism of Presidential Intervention

The Vice President announced this critical development on Monday during a high-level meeting with fertilizer industry stakeholders at the State House in Abuja. The intervention is implemented under the Renewed Hope Agricultural Stabilisation and Productivity Initiative. This strategic framework aims to revive Nigeria's struggling fertilizer blending industry, which currently operates well below its installed capacity. Shettima directed relevant government agencies and producers to accelerate all arrangements for procurement.

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The initiative focuses heavily on bringing idle and underutilized blending facilities back into full operation. The administration is determined to make fertilizer affordable and accessible to all Nigerian farmers. By supporting local production, the government seeks to stimulate domestic manufacturing and restore economic activities across the entire industry value chain. This approach ensures that resources stay within the local economy.

Security Oversight and Stakeholder Responsibilities

Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, issued a formal statement confirming the Vice President's directives. Shettima specifically charged the Office of the National Security Adviser with verifying and tracking all fertilizer stocks declared by industry operators. This measure is intended to guarantee total transparency and accountability in the program's implementation. The NSA must ensure no facility hides stock from the distribution network.

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The Vice President emphasized that farming communities in states facing security challenges must not be excluded from this intervention. He stressed that vulnerable farmers in hard-to-reach locations must benefit directly from the presidential initiative. The NSA's office is responsible for ensuring that logistical challenges do not prevent these communities from receiving their allocated supplies. This security focus ensures equitable distribution despite regional instability.

Impact on Nigerian Farmers and Economy

Vice President Shettima explained that President Tinubu's intervention addresses the rising cost of agricultural inputs, which has heavily burdened local producers. He observed that many fertiliser blending plants are currently operating below capacity. This underutilization drives up the cost of production for farmers who rely on these essential supplies. The administration aims to reverse this trend by increasing availability and lowering prices for end-users.

The initiative extends beyond mere availability to generating employment opportunities in manufacturing, transportation, and warehousing. A strong fertilizer value chain supports hundreds of thousands of direct and indirect jobs across the country. Revitalizing this sector is vital for rural livelihoods and broader economic activities. The government wants factories producing, workers employed, and agro-dealers fully engaged in the supply chain.

The Federal Government will purchase fertilizer produced by indigenous blending companies and make it available at affordable prices. The Nigerian farmer remains at the center of this initiative under the Renewed Hope Agricultural Stabilisation and Productivity Initiative. Stakeholders were urged to implement the directive urgently as the dry-season farming period approaches rapidly. Every participant must prepare accordingly to ensure the success of this presidential mandate.

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Stock Levels and Future Funding Plans

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, stated that stakeholders identified approximately 496,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer-related stocks. He described this volume as a good and reasonable starting point for the intervention. The minister assured that the government would explore additional funding opportunities through existing programs to sustain the initiative. This ensures support continues beyond the immediate duration of the President's directive.