Vice President Kashim Shettima orders the production and release of three million fertilizer bags to support dry-season farming and boost agricultural productivity nationwide.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has issued a direct order for government agencies and industry stakeholders to urgently expedite the production and distribution of over three million bags of fertilizer to farmers across Nigeria. This directive is timed specifically for the forthcoming dry-season farming activities, aiming to ensure that agricultural producers have immediate access to essential inputs. The order was delivered on Monday during a high-level meeting held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, signaling a coordinated push to revitalize the nation's agricultural sector.

Tinubu Approves Funding for Agricultural Stabilization

The Vice President's directive follows the explicit approval of funding by President Bola Tinubu under the Renewed Hope Agricultural Stabilisation and Productivity Initiative. This strategic program is designed to make fertilizer more affordable for local producers, significantly boost national food production levels, and revive Nigeria's domestic fertilizer blending industry. The initiative represents a critical intervention aimed at stabilizing the agricultural market and reducing dependency on expensive imported inputs by strengthening local manufacturing capabilities.

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FEPSAN Confirms Production Capacity and Raw Materials

During the meeting with stakeholders in the fertiliser sector, the Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN) disclosed that sufficient raw materials are currently available to support the production of approximately three million bags of NPK fertilizer within the next few weeks. This confirmation underscores the immediate readiness of the private sector to comply with the government's timeline. The association's data provides a tangible basis for the Vice President's expectation that the targeted volume of bags can be manufactured and made available for distribution before the critical planting window closes.

ONSA Assigned to Verify Stocks and Ensure Equitable Distribution

To guarantee transparency and accountability in this massive distribution exercise, Mr Shettima directed the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to verify and track all fertilizer stocks declared by stakeholders. The Vice President further urged the NSA's office to ensure that farming communities in states facing security challenges are not neglected in the distribution programme. This specific mandate stresses the need for the intervention to reach farmers in vulnerable and hard-to-access areas, ensuring that security concerns do not hinder the delivery of essential agricultural resources to those who need them most.

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Shettima Highlights Economic Impact and Job Creation

Speaking on the broader economic importance of the presidential intervention, the vice president stated that revitalising Nigeria's fertiliser industry would strengthen agricultural productivity while creating jobs and supporting rural livelihoods. He noted that a strong fertiliser value chain supports hundreds of thousands of direct and indirect jobs, making the revitalisation of this sector important not only for agriculture but also for employment and economic activities across the country. Mr Shettima expressed concern that many of the country's fertiliser blending plants were operating below capacity despite the growing demand for affordable agricultural inputs, which continues to increase the cost of production for farmers.

Government Will Purchase Output for Affordable Farmer Access

The Vice President emphasized that farmers remain the principal beneficiaries of the initiative, noting that the federal government would purchase fertilizer produced by Nigerian blending companies and make it available at affordable prices. He stated that the government wants to support the rehabilitation and full utilisation of Nigeria's fertilizer blending capacity, ensuring that factories are producing and workers are back to work. Mr Shettima charged every stakeholder to prepare accordingly to ensure the success of the presidential mandate, thanking industry operators for their willingness to partner with the government in this vital effort.